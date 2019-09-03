AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 2 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Washington (13)
|23
|8
|156
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|22
|9
|143
|2
|2
|2
|3. Las Vegas
|20
|12
|129
|3
|3
|4
|4. Los Angeles
|19
|12
|110
|5
|3
|4
|5. Chicago
|19
|13
|106
|4
|4
|6
|6. Minnesota
|17
|15
|92
|8
|5
|6
|7. Seattle
|16
|15
|78
|6
|7
|7
|8. Phoenix
|15
|16
|65
|7
|8
|8
|9. Indiana
|11
|21
|49
|10
|9
|10
|10. Dallas
|10
|21
|42
|9
|9
|10
|11. New York
|9
|22
|25
|11
|10
|12
|12. Atlanta
|7
|24
|14
|12
|11
|12
