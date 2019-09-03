Listen Live Sports

AP WNBA Power Poll

September 3, 2019
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 2 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Washington (13) 23 8 156 1 1 1
2. Connecticut 22 9 143 2 2 2
3. Las Vegas 20 12 129 3 3 4
4. Los Angeles 19 12 110 5 3 4
5. Chicago 19 13 106 4 4 6
6. Minnesota 17 15 92 8 5 6
7. Seattle 16 15 78 6 7 7
8. Phoenix 15 16 65 7 8 8
9. Indiana 11 21 49 10 9 10
10. Dallas 10 21 42 9 9 10
11. New York 9 22 25 11 10 12
12. Atlanta 7 24 14 12 11 12

