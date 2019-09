Appalachian League Playoffs

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Wild-Card (Best-of-3) Burlington 2, Pulaski 1

Friday, Aug. 30: Burlington 6, Pulaski 0

Saturday, Aug. 31: Pulaski 6.Burlington 0

Sunday, Sept. 1: Burlington 5, Pulaski 4, 17 innings

Johnson City 2, Bristol 1

Friday, Aug. 30: Bristol 5, Johnson City 4

Saturday, Aug. 31: Johnson City 7, Bristol 4

Sunday, Sept. 1: Johnson City 7, Bristol 5

Championship (Best-of-3) Burlington 1, Johnson City 1

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Burlington 9, Johnson City 2

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Johnson City 7, Burlington 2

x-Thursday, Sept. 5: Johnson City at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

