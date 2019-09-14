Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|24
|1
|1
|1
|
|VanMeter lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peraza 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lorenzen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|00x
|—
|1
E_M.Kelly (3). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Arizona 0. 3B_Ahmed (5). SF_Dyson (2).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani L,9-9
|7
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly W,11-14
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Ginkel H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley S,14-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:15. A_35,151 (48,519).
