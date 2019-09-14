Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 24 1 1 1 VanMeter lf 4 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Aquino rf 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Blandino ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 Peraza 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Dyson rf 1 0 0 1 Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 Arizona 001 000 00x — 1

E_M.Kelly (3). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Arizona 0. 3B_Ahmed (5). SF_Dyson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati DeSclafani L,9-9 7 1 1 1 0 5 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 1

Arizona M.Kelly W,11-14 7 3 0 0 2 5 Ginkel H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley S,14-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:15. A_35,151 (48,519).

