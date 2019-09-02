Listen Live Sports

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 11 7 6 3
Margot cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .245
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martini lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .357
Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .266
Allen c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Hosmer 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .288
Myers 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Naylor rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .259
France 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .237
Urías ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .181
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Margevicius p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Jankowski ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .143
Hedges c-3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .194
Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .087
Garcia ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 14 18 13 2 9
Dyson cf 5 1 0 0 1 3 .242
Rojas lf-2b 5 3 4 2 0 0 .275
Marte 2b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .321
1-Vargas pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Escobar 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .273
Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Walker 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .264
Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Almonte rf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .600
Ahmed ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .266
Avila c 4 0 2 2 0 2 .212
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Locastro lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Leake p 3 0 0 1 0 1 .083
Joseph c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .167
San Diego 000 004 030_7 11 2
Arizona 060 024 20x_14 18 0

a-walked for Margevicius in the 8th.

1-ran for Marte in the 7th.

E_Urías 2 (8). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Hosmer (27), Rojas (3), Avila (6), Almonte (1), Marte (30). HR_France (5), off Leake; Marte (29), off Quantrill; Rojas (2), off Guerra; Escobar (33), off Guerra; Walker (25), off Guerra. RBIs_Naylor (29), France 3 (19), Hedges (34), Margot (32), Martini (1), Ahmed 2 (77), Leake (1), Rojas 2 (7), Marte 4 (81), Avila 2 (24), Escobar (110), Walker (62).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Naylor, Machado, Allen); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Leake 2, Walker, Dyson). RISP_San Diego 4 for 9; Arizona 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Marte, Leake. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, L, 6-6 5 10 8 8 1 4 90 4.57
Guerra 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 30 54.00
Margevicius 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 24 6.55
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.89
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, W, 2-2 6 1-3 8 4 4 1 1 94 6.43
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 4.50
Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.86
Duplantier 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 35 5.20
Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.82

Inherited runners-scored_Margevicius 1-0, Crichton 2-0, Sherfy 3-0. HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:26. A_23,477 (48,519).

Defense Photo of the Day

Today in History

