Arizona 14, San Diego 7

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|6
|3
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Myers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|France 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.237
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Margevicius p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Jankowski ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Hedges c-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Quantrill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|Garcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|14
|18
|13
|2
|9
|
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.242
|Rojas lf-2b
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.321
|1-Vargas pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Cron 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Almonte rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.266
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.212
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Leake p
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|San Diego
|000
|004
|030_7
|11
|2
|Arizona
|060
|024
|20x_14
|18
|0
a-walked for Margevicius in the 8th.
1-ran for Marte in the 7th.
E_Urías 2 (8). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Hosmer (27), Rojas (3), Avila (6), Almonte (1), Marte (30). HR_France (5), off Leake; Marte (29), off Quantrill; Rojas (2), off Guerra; Escobar (33), off Guerra; Walker (25), off Guerra. RBIs_Naylor (29), France 3 (19), Hedges (34), Margot (32), Martini (1), Ahmed 2 (77), Leake (1), Rojas 2 (7), Marte 4 (81), Avila 2 (24), Escobar (110), Walker (62).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Naylor, Machado, Allen); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Leake 2, Walker, Dyson). RISP_San Diego 4 for 9; Arizona 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Marte, Leake. GIDP_Machado.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 6-6
|5
|
|10
|8
|8
|1
|4
|90
|4.57
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|30
|54.00
|Margevicius
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|6.55
|Baez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.89
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, W, 2-2
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|94
|6.43
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|4.50
|Crichton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Duplantier
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|35
|5.20
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored_Margevicius 1-0, Crichton 2-0, Sherfy 3-0. HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:26. A_23,477 (48,519).
