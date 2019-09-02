Arizona 14, San Diego 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 11 7 6 3 Margot cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .245 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martini lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .357 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .266 Allen c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Hosmer 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .288 Myers 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Naylor rf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .259 France 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .237 Urías ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .181 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Margevicius p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Jankowski ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .143 Hedges c-3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .194 Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .087 Garcia ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .252

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 14 18 13 2 9 Dyson cf 5 1 0 0 1 3 .242 Rojas lf-2b 5 3 4 2 0 0 .275 Marte 2b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .321 1-Vargas pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .273 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Walker 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .264 Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Almonte rf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .600 Ahmed ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .266 Avila c 4 0 2 2 0 2 .212 Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Locastro lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Leake p 3 0 0 1 0 1 .083 Joseph c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .167

San Diego 000 004 030_7 11 2 Arizona 060 024 20x_14 18 0

a-walked for Margevicius in the 8th.

1-ran for Marte in the 7th.

E_Urías 2 (8). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Hosmer (27), Rojas (3), Avila (6), Almonte (1), Marte (30). HR_France (5), off Leake; Marte (29), off Quantrill; Rojas (2), off Guerra; Escobar (33), off Guerra; Walker (25), off Guerra. RBIs_Naylor (29), France 3 (19), Hedges (34), Margot (32), Martini (1), Ahmed 2 (77), Leake (1), Rojas 2 (7), Marte 4 (81), Avila 2 (24), Escobar (110), Walker (62).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Naylor, Machado, Allen); Arizona 5 (Escobar, Leake 2, Walker, Dyson). RISP_San Diego 4 for 9; Arizona 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Marte, Leake. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, L, 6-6 5 10 8 8 1 4 90 4.57 Guerra 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 30 54.00 Margevicius 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 24 6.55 Baez 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.89

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, W, 2-2 6 1-3 8 4 4 1 1 94 6.43 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 4.50 Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.86 Duplantier 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 35 5.20 Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.82

Inherited runners-scored_Margevicius 1-0, Crichton 2-0, Sherfy 3-0. HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:26. A_23,477 (48,519).

