Arizona 14, San Diego 7

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 43 14 18 13 Margot cf 4 0 2 1 Dyson cf 5 1 0 0 Baez p 0 0 0 0 Rojas lf-2b 5 3 4 2 Martini lf 5 0 2 1 Marte 2b 5 1 2 4 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 Vargas pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Allen c 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 1 Hosmer 1b 3 1 2 0 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 Myers 1b 2 0 1 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Naylor rf 4 2 1 1 Walker 1b 5 2 2 1 France 2b 5 2 2 3 Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Almonte rf 4 3 3 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 5 1 2 2 Margevicius p 0 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 2 2 Jankowski ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Scott p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c-3b 3 0 0 1 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 Locastro lf 0 0 0 0 Garcia ss 1 0 0 0 Leake p 3 0 0 1 Joseph c 2 1 1 0

San Diego 000 004 030 — 7 Arizona 060 024 20x — 14

E_Urías 2 (8). DP_San Diego 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Hosmer (27), Rojas (3), Avila (6), Almonte (1), Marte (30). HR_France (5), Marte (29), Rojas (2), Escobar (33), Walker (25).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Quantrill L,6-6 5 10 8 8 1 4 Guerra 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 Margevicius 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 Baez 1 0 0 0 1 2

Arizona Leake W,2-2 6 1-3 8 4 4 1 1 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Duplantier 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:26. A_23,477 (48,519).

