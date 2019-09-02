Listen Live Sports

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

September 2, 2019 7:47 pm
 
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 43 14 18 13
Margot cf 4 0 2 1 Dyson cf 5 1 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 Rojas lf-2b 5 3 4 2
Martini lf 5 0 2 1 Marte 2b 5 1 2 4
Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 Vargas pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Allen c 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 1
Hosmer 1b 3 1 2 0 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0
Myers 1b 2 0 1 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 2 1 1 Walker 1b 5 2 2 1
France 2b 5 2 2 3 Cron 1b 0 0 0 0
Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Almonte rf 4 3 3 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 5 1 2 2
Margevicius p 0 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 2 2
Jankowski ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Scott p 0 0 0 0
Hedges c-3b 3 0 0 1 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Quantrill p 2 0 0 0 Locastro lf 0 0 0 0
Garcia ss 1 0 0 0 Leake p 3 0 0 1
Joseph c 2 1 1 0
San Diego 000 004 030 7
Arizona 060 024 20x 14

E_Urías 2 (8). DP_San Diego 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Hosmer (27), Rojas (3), Avila (6), Almonte (1), Marte (30). HR_France (5), Marte (29), Rojas (2), Escobar (33), Walker (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Quantrill L,6-6 5 10 8 8 1 4
Guerra 2-3 5 4 4 0 1
Margevicius 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Arizona
Leake W,2-2 6 1-3 8 4 4 1 1
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Duplantier 2-3 2 3 3 3 1
Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:26. A_23,477 (48,519).

