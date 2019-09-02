Arizona 14, San Diego 7

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|43
|14
|18
|13
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf-2b
|5
|3
|4
|2
|
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vargas pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|France 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Cron 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Margevicius p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Jankowski ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quantrill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leake p
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|004
|030
|—
|7
|Arizona
|060
|024
|20x
|—
|14
E_Urías 2 (8). DP_San Diego 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 8. 2B_Hosmer (27), Rojas (3), Avila (6), Almonte (1), Marte (30). HR_France (5), Marte (29), Rojas (2), Escobar (33), Walker (25).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill L,6-6
|5
|
|10
|8
|8
|1
|4
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Margevicius
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Baez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leake W,2-2
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Crichton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duplantier
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:26. A_23,477 (48,519).
