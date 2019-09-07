Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Arizona Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 29 0 3 0 Dyson rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 1 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 Senzel pr 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 Locastro pr-rf 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0 Young p 3 0 0 0 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Blandino ph 1 0 1 0 Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0

Arizona 000 200 000 — 2 Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0

E_Galvis (1), J.Iglesias (8). DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Escobar (27). SB_Dyson (29), Locastro (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Young W,7-3 8 2 0 0 1 12 Chafin H,22 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Sherfy S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Castillo L,14-6 7 2-3 3 2 2 3 10 Kuhnel 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Gausman 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:39. A_34,804 (42,319).

