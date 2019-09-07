Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Dyson rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Senzel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Galvis (1), J.Iglesias (8). DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Escobar (27). SB_Dyson (29), Locastro (15).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Young W,7-3
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Chafin H,22
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sherfy S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L,14-6
|7
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|10
|Kuhnel
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Gausman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:39. A_34,804 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.