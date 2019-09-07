Listen Live Sports

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

September 7, 2019 6:58 pm
 
Arizona Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 29 0 3 0
Dyson rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0
Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 1 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 Senzel pr 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0
Locastro pr-rf 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0
Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0
Young p 3 0 0 0 Castillo p 2 0 0 0
Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Blandino ph 1 0 1 0
Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 200 000 2
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0

E_Galvis (1), J.Iglesias (8). DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Escobar (27). SB_Dyson (29), Locastro (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Young W,7-3 8 2 0 0 1 12
Chafin H,22 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Sherfy S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Castillo L,14-6 7 2-3 3 2 2 3 10
Kuhnel 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Gausman 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:39. A_34,804 (42,319).

