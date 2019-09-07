Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|5
|14
|
|Dyson rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Marte cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.331
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Locastro pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rojas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.258
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Young p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.048
|Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|15
|
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Senzel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|VanMeter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blandino ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000_2
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|2
a-struck out for Young in the 9th. b-singled for Gausman in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 9th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th. 3-ran for Blandino in the 9th.
E_Galvis (1), J.Iglesias (8). LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Escobar (27). RBIs_Marte (89), Walker (63). SB_Dyson (29), Locastro (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker, Dyson); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Walker. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_C.Kelly.
DP_Arizona 1 (Dyson, Walker, Dyson); Cincinnati 1 (Galvis, J.Iglesias, Votto).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young W,7-3
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|109
|3.38
|Chafin H,22
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.99
|Sherfy S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.77
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo L,14-6
|7
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|10
|111
|3.21
|Kuhnel
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|7.11
|Gausman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 2-0, Kuhnel 2-0, Gausman 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:39. A_34,804 (42,319).
