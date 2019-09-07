Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

September 7, 2019 6:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 4 2 5 14
Dyson rf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .239
Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .331
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .262
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Locastro pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .258
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Young p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .048
Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .429
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 2 15
Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .282
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .263
Senzel pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251
VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .107
Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blandino ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Arizona 000 200 000_2 4 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 3 2

a-struck out for Young in the 9th. b-singled for Gausman in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th. 3-ran for Blandino in the 9th.

E_Galvis (1), J.Iglesias (8). LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Escobar (27). RBIs_Marte (89), Walker (63). SB_Dyson (29), Locastro (15).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker, Dyson); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Walker. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_C.Kelly.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Dyson, Walker, Dyson); Cincinnati 1 (Galvis, J.Iglesias, Votto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young W,7-3 8 2 0 0 1 12 109 3.38
Chafin H,22 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 3.99
Sherfy S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.77
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo L,14-6 7 2-3 3 2 2 3 10 111 3.21
Kuhnel 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 22 7.11
Gausman 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 2-0, Kuhnel 2-0, Gausman 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:39. A_34,804 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US