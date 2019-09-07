Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 4 2 5 14 Dyson rf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .239 Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .331 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .262 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Locastro pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .258 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Young p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .048 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .429 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 2 15 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .282 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .263 Senzel pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251 VanMeter lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .107 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blandino ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300

Arizona 000 200 000_2 4 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 3 2

a-struck out for Young in the 9th. b-singled for Gausman in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th. 3-ran for Blandino in the 9th.

E_Galvis (1), J.Iglesias (8). LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Escobar (27). RBIs_Marte (89), Walker (63). SB_Dyson (29), Locastro (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker, Dyson); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Walker. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_C.Kelly.

DP_Arizona 1 (Dyson, Walker, Dyson); Cincinnati 1 (Galvis, J.Iglesias, Votto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Young W,7-3 8 2 0 0 1 12 109 3.38 Chafin H,22 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 3.99 Sherfy S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.77

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo L,14-6 7 2-3 3 2 2 3 10 111 3.21 Kuhnel 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 22 7.11 Gausman 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 2-0, Kuhnel 2-0, Gausman 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:39. A_34,804 (42,319).

