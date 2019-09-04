Listen Live Sports

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

September 4, 2019 12:56 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 4 14
Garcia ss 3 0 2 0 2 0 .257
Martini lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .316
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Renfroe rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .227
France 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195
1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Bolanos p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Myers cf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .230
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 4 6
Marte cf-2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .324
Rojas lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Escobar 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200
b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .257
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .023
a-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
San Diego 000 000 001_1 7 0
Arizona 200 000 00x_2 7 0

a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-popped out for Lamb in the 8th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 9th.

1-ran for Hedges in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 9. 2B_Jones (25), Marte (31). 3B_Marte (9). RBIs_Myers (43), Rojas (8), Lamb (22). SB_Renfroe (5), Myers (13).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Margot, Machado, Hosmer, Martini); Arizona 4 (M.Kelly, Walker, Escobar, C.Kelly). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Arizona 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Walker, Rojas 2.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bolanos, L, 0-1 6 5 2 2 2 4 88 3.00
Bednar 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Strahm 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 4.89
Stammen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.39
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, W, 10-13 7 3 0 0 2 9 102 4.69
Ginkel, H, 5 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 1.76
Chafin, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.04
Bradley, S, 11-14 1 2 1 1 2 3 32 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Stammen 2-0, Chafin 2-0. IBB_off Strahm (Ahmed). PB_Hedges (2).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_15,402 (48,519).

