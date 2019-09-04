Arizona 2, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|4
|14
|
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.316
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|France 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Bolanos p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|4
|6
|
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Rojas lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Escobar 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.023
|a-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|0
|Arizona
|200
|000
|00x_2
|7
|0
a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-popped out for Lamb in the 8th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 9th.
1-ran for Hedges in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 9. 2B_Jones (25), Marte (31). 3B_Marte (9). RBIs_Myers (43), Rojas (8), Lamb (22). SB_Renfroe (5), Myers (13).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Margot, Machado, Hosmer, Martini); Arizona 4 (M.Kelly, Walker, Escobar, C.Kelly). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Arizona 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Walker, Rojas 2.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bolanos, L, 0-1
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|88
|3.00
|Bednar
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|4.89
|Stammen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.39
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 10-13
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|102
|4.69
|Ginkel, H, 5
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.76
|Chafin, H, 20
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.04
|Bradley, S, 11-14
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|32
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Stammen 2-0, Chafin 2-0. IBB_off Strahm (Ahmed). PB_Hedges (2).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_15,402 (48,519).
