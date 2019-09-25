Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|69
|2
|13
|2
|
|Totals
|65
|3
|13
|3
|
|Fowler rf
|8
|1
|1
|1
|
|Almonte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|8
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walker ph-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|8
|1
|2
|1
|
|Leyba 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas ph-2b
|6
|1
|4
|2
|
|Molina c
|8
|0
|2
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|8
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|7
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones ph-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|8
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|7
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flaherty p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly ph-c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|7
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leake p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Joseph ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duplantier p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000
|000
|100
|000
|0
|—
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|3
E_Escobar (7), Ginkel (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Arizona 2. LOB_St. Louis 14, Arizona 15. 2B_Molina (24), Vargas (9). 3B_Ahmed (7). HR_Fowler (18), Goldschmidt (33), Vargas (6).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Gallegos H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller BS,6-11
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Webb
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gant
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Fernandez BS,0-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ponce de Leon
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Leone
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Brebbia L,3-4
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leake
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McFarland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Andriese
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Clarke
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duplantier
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hirano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ginkel W,3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 13th.
WP_Leone.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_6:53. A_26,097 (48,519).
