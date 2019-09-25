Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

St. Louis Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 69 2 13 2 Totals 65 3 13 3 Fowler rf 8 1 1 1 Almonte rf 3 0 0 0 Edman 2b 8 0 2 0 Walker ph-1b 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 8 1 2 1 Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 6 0 0 0 Vargas ph-2b 6 1 4 2 Molina c 8 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 6 0 2 0 Carpenter 3b 8 0 1 0 Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 7 0 1 0 Jones ph-rf 5 0 0 0 Bader cf 8 0 2 0 Rojas lf 7 0 1 0 Flaherty p 3 0 1 0 Avila c 3 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph-c 4 1 1 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 7 1 2 0 J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 Dyson cf 7 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Leake p 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Fernandez p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Locastro ph 1 0 1 0 Arozarena ph 1 0 1 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Scott p 0 0 0 0 Joseph ph 1 0 1 1 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Duplantier p 2 0 1 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Ray ph 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 100 000 000 000 100 000 0 — 2 Arizona 000 000 001 000 100 000 1 — 3

E_Escobar (7), Ginkel (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Arizona 2. LOB_St. Louis 14, Arizona 15. 2B_Molina (24), Vargas (9). 3B_Ahmed (7). HR_Fowler (18), Goldschmidt (33), Vargas (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Flaherty 7 1 0 0 2 11 Gallegos H,19 1 0 0 0 0 0 Miller BS,6-11 1 1 1 1 0 2 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Helsley 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Cabrera 1 1 0 0 0 2 Gant 0 1 1 1 1 0 Fernandez BS,0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Ponce de Leon 3 2 0 0 3 3 Leone 2 1 0 0 2 2 Brebbia L,3-4 2-3 3 1 1 1 2

Arizona Leake 6 5 1 1 2 3 López 1 1 0 0 0 1 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 2 McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sherfy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 3 Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 3 Clarke 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 3 Duplantier 3 3 0 0 0 2 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 3 Ginkel W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 13th.

WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_6:53. A_26,097 (48,519).

