Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|69
|2
|13
|2
|4
|25
|
|Fowler rf
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|.239
|Edman 2b
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Goldschmidt 1b
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Ozuna lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|Molina c
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|Carpenter 3b
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|DeJong ss
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Bader cf
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Flaherty p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wieters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arozarena ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|65
|3
|13
|3
|9
|23
|
|Almonte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Walker ph-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.259
|Leyba 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Vargas ph-2b
|6
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Escobar 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|.271
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Jones ph-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Rojas lf
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.232
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|C.Kelly ph-c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Ahmed ss
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Dyson cf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.230
|Leake p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Locastro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Joseph ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duplantier p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ray ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.075
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000
|000
|100
|000
|0_2
|13
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|000
|100
|000
|1_3
|13
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Leake in the 6th. b-grounded out for Crichton in the 8th. c-struck out for Almonte in the 9th. d-homered for Leyba in the 9th. e-struck out for Lamb in the 9th. f-struck out for Miller in the 10th. g-lined out for Avila in the 10th. h-singled for Andriese in the 11th. i-flied out for Helsley in the 12th. j-singled for Scott in the 13th. k-struck out for Fernandez in the 14th. l-pinch hit for Ponce de Leon in the 17th. m-singled for Leone in the 19th. n-struck out for Ginkel in the 19th.
E_Escobar (7), Ginkel (1). LOB_St. Louis 14, Arizona 15. 2B_Molina (24), Vargas (9). 3B_Ahmed (7). HR_Fowler (18), off Leake; Goldschmidt (33), off Clarke; Vargas (6), off Miller. RBIs_Fowler (65), Goldschmidt (95), Vargas 2 (24), Joseph (3). CS_Rojas (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 9 (Flaherty, Edman, Carpenter, Molina, DeJong, Goldschmidt, Fowler); Arizona 5 (Rojas, Vargas 2, Walker, C.Kelly). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 9; Arizona 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Bader, Walker. GIDP_Ozuna, Walker, Rojas.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Arizona 2 (Leyba, Lamb; Ahmed, Vargas, Walker).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|98
|2.85
|Gallegos H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.25
|Miller BS,6-11
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.86
|Webb
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.03
|Helsley
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.23
|Cabrera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.58
|Gant
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3.76
|Fernandez BS,0-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.61
|Ponce de Leon
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|46
|3.70
|Leone
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|5.77
|Brebbia L,3-4
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|3.36
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|95
|4.35
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.47
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.49
|McFarland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.91
|Sherfy
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.76
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.60
|Andriese
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|4.79
|Clarke
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|39
|5.40
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.68
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.78
|Duplantier
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|4.76
|Hirano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.85
|Ginkel W,3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.54
Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 13th
Inherited runners-scored_Fernandez 2-1, Scott 1-0. IBB_off Ponce de Leon (Escobar), off Leone (Walker), off Brebbia (Walker). WP_Leone.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_6:53. A_26,097 (48,519).
