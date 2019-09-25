Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 69 2 13 2 4 25 Fowler rf 8 1 1 1 1 5 .239 Edman 2b 8 0 2 0 0 3 .297 Goldschmidt 1b 8 1 2 1 0 2 .259 Ozuna lf 6 0 0 0 2 1 .242 Molina c 8 0 2 0 0 4 .270 Carpenter 3b 8 0 1 0 0 3 .225 DeJong ss 7 0 1 0 1 2 .235 Bader cf 8 0 2 0 0 2 .208 Flaherty p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arozarena ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 65 3 13 3 9 23 Almonte rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Walker ph-1b 4 0 0 0 2 3 .259 Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Vargas ph-2b 6 1 4 2 0 0 .269 Escobar 3b 6 0 2 0 2 2 .271 Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Jones ph-rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Rojas lf 7 0 1 0 1 3 .232 Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 C.Kelly ph-c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .245 Ahmed ss 7 1 2 0 1 1 .259 Dyson cf 7 0 0 0 1 3 .230 Leake p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Locastro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Joseph ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .212 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duplantier p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .125 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ray ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .075

St. Louis 100 000 000 000 100 000 0_2 13 0 Arizona 000 000 001 000 100 000 1_3 13 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Leake in the 6th. b-grounded out for Crichton in the 8th. c-struck out for Almonte in the 9th. d-homered for Leyba in the 9th. e-struck out for Lamb in the 9th. f-struck out for Miller in the 10th. g-lined out for Avila in the 10th. h-singled for Andriese in the 11th. i-flied out for Helsley in the 12th. j-singled for Scott in the 13th. k-struck out for Fernandez in the 14th. l-pinch hit for Ponce de Leon in the 17th. m-singled for Leone in the 19th. n-struck out for Ginkel in the 19th.

E_Escobar (7), Ginkel (1). LOB_St. Louis 14, Arizona 15. 2B_Molina (24), Vargas (9). 3B_Ahmed (7). HR_Fowler (18), off Leake; Goldschmidt (33), off Clarke; Vargas (6), off Miller. RBIs_Fowler (65), Goldschmidt (95), Vargas 2 (24), Joseph (3). CS_Rojas (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 9 (Flaherty, Edman, Carpenter, Molina, DeJong, Goldschmidt, Fowler); Arizona 5 (Rojas, Vargas 2, Walker, C.Kelly). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 9; Arizona 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bader, Walker. GIDP_Ozuna, Walker, Rojas.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Arizona 2 (Leyba, Lamb; Ahmed, Vargas, Walker).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 7 1 0 0 2 11 98 2.85 Gallegos H,19 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.25 Miller BS,6-11 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.86 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.03 Helsley 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 2.23 Cabrera 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.58 Gant 0 1 1 1 1 0 6 3.76 Fernandez BS,0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.61 Ponce de Leon 3 2 0 0 3 3 46 3.70 Leone 2 1 0 0 2 2 24 5.77 Brebbia L,3-4 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 21 3.36

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake 6 5 1 1 2 3 95 4.35 López 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.47 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.49 McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.91 Sherfy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.76 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.60 Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 3 20 4.79 Clarke 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 39 5.40 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.68 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 3.78 Duplantier 3 3 0 0 0 2 52 4.76 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 4.85 Ginkel W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.54

Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 13th

Inherited runners-scored_Fernandez 2-1, Scott 1-0. IBB_off Ponce de Leon (Escobar), off Leone (Walker), off Brebbia (Walker). WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_6:53. A_26,097 (48,519).

