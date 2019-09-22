Arizona 4, San Diego 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almonte rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Leyba 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Weaver p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|b-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Walker ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|e-France ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Quantrill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|c-Martini ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Arizona
|100
|001
|020_4
|8
|2
|San Diego
|000
|010
|010_2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Weaver in the 3rd. b-flied out for Clarke in the 6th. c-walked for Strahm in the 6th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 8th. e-singled for Perdomo in the 9th.
E_Ahmed 2 (13). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (29), Almonte (2), Leyba (2). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Renfroe (33), off Clarke. RBIs_Leyba 2 (5), Escobar 2 (117), Renfroe (64), Hosmer (97). SB_Ahmed (8). SF_Leyba.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Rojas 2, Lamb, Walker); San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Mejía). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; San Diego 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lamb, Escobar, Myers. GIDP_Urías.
DP_Arizona 1 (Leyba, Ahmed, Lamb).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.94
|Clarke, W, 5-5
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|47
|5.40
|Crichton, H, 3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.71
|McFarland, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.94
|Hirano, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.86
|Ginkel, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.69
|Chafin
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.88
|Bradley, S, 16-19
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.65
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|60
|5.16
|Strahm, L, 5-10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.80
|Baez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3.24
|Perdomo
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.71
Chafin pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 2-0, Chafin 2-1, Bradley 2-0, Perdomo 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Renfroe). WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:12. A_30,191 (42,445).
