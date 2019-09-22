Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Arizona 4, San Diego 2

September 22, 2019 12:08 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almonte rf 4 3 3 0 0 1 .348
Leyba 2b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .300
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .271
Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .192
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Weaver p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Walker ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Myers cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .252
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .222
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
e-France ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Quantrill p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
c-Martini ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .271
Arizona 100 001 020_4 8 2
San Diego 000 010 010_2 5 0

a-flied out for Weaver in the 3rd. b-flied out for Clarke in the 6th. c-walked for Strahm in the 6th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 8th. e-singled for Perdomo in the 9th.

E_Ahmed 2 (13). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (29), Almonte (2), Leyba (2). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Renfroe (33), off Clarke. RBIs_Leyba 2 (5), Escobar 2 (117), Renfroe (64), Hosmer (97). SB_Ahmed (8). SF_Leyba.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Rojas 2, Lamb, Walker); San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Mejía). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lamb, Escobar, Myers. GIDP_Urías.

DP_Arizona 1 (Leyba, Ahmed, Lamb).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.94
Clarke, W, 5-5 3 2 1 1 1 2 47 5.40
Crichton, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.71
McFarland, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.94
Hirano, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.86
Ginkel, H, 8 2-3 0 1 0 1 1 18 1.69
Chafin 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.88
Bradley, S, 16-19 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.65
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 5 2 1 1 0 6 60 5.16
Strahm, L, 5-10 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.80
Baez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 28 3.24
Perdomo 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.71

Chafin pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 2-0, Chafin 2-1, Bradley 2-0, Perdomo 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Renfroe). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_30,191 (42,445).

