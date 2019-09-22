Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almonte rf 4 3 3 0 0 1 .348 Leyba 2b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .300 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .271 Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .192 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Weaver p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105 a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Walker ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Myers cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .252 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .222 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 e-France ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Quantrill p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .080 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 c-Martini ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .271

Arizona 100 001 020_4 8 2 San Diego 000 010 010_2 5 0

a-flied out for Weaver in the 3rd. b-flied out for Clarke in the 6th. c-walked for Strahm in the 6th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 8th. e-singled for Perdomo in the 9th.

E_Ahmed 2 (13). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (29), Almonte (2), Leyba (2). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Renfroe (33), off Clarke. RBIs_Leyba 2 (5), Escobar 2 (117), Renfroe (64), Hosmer (97). SB_Ahmed (8). SF_Leyba.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Rojas 2, Lamb, Walker); San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Mejía). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lamb, Escobar, Myers. GIDP_Urías.

DP_Arizona 1 (Leyba, Ahmed, Lamb).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.94 Clarke, W, 5-5 3 2 1 1 1 2 47 5.40 Crichton, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.71 McFarland, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.94 Hirano, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.86 Ginkel, H, 8 2-3 0 1 0 1 1 18 1.69 Chafin 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.88 Bradley, S, 16-19 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.65

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 5 2 1 1 0 6 60 5.16 Strahm, L, 5-10 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.80 Baez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 28 3.24 Perdomo 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.71

Chafin pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 2-0, Chafin 2-1, Bradley 2-0, Perdomo 1-0. HBP_Bradley (Renfroe). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_30,191 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.