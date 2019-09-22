Listen Live Sports

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

September 22, 2019 12:08 am
 
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Almonte rf 4 3 3 0 Garcia 2b 5 0 1 0
Leyba 2b 3 1 2 2 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 2 Baez p 0 0 0 0
Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0 Myers cf 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1
Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0
Avila c 4 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 France ph 1 0 1 0
Weaver p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Quantrill p 1 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 Martini ph-lf 2 1 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Walker ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Arizona 100 001 020 4
San Diego 000 010 010 2

E_Ahmed 2 (13). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (29), Almonte (2), Leyba (2). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Renfroe (33). SB_Ahmed (8). SF_Leyba (1).

Arizona
Weaver 2 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke W,5-5 3 2 1 1 1 2
Crichton H,3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
McFarland H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ginkel H,8 2-3 0 1 0 1 1
Chafin 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bradley S,16-19 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Quantrill 5 2 1 1 0 6
Strahm L,5-10 1 2 1 1 0 1
Baez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Perdomo 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Bradley (Renfroe). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_30,191 (42,445).

