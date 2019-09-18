Listen Live Sports

Arizona 5, Miami 4

September 18, 2019 6:44 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 4 0 5
Sierra cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .344
M.Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .285
N.Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Castro 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .268
Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Díaz 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .165
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .094
J.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ureña p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 2 5
Almonte rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .263
J.Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
C.Walker 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .259
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lamb 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .198
Vargas ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Leyba ss-2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .235
Avila c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .221
Dyson cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .237
Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Miami 020 100 010_4 10 1
Arizona 121 010 00x_5 9 2

a-grounded out for J.Smith in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Lamb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ureña in the 9th.

E_Díaz (9), Almonte (1), Avila (2). LOB_Miami 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Castro 2 (27), Avila (8). 3B_Díaz (2), Leyba (1). HR_Castro (20), off Leake; Dean (4), off Leake; Almonte (1), off Alcantara; C.Walker (26), off Alcantara. RBIs_Castro (79), Ramirez (47), Dean (16), Alfaro (49), Almonte (2), Leyba 2 (3), Dyson (26), C.Walker (66). SB_Sierra (3). CS_Sierra (3). S_Leake.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Alcantara, Alfaro, M.Rojas, Dean); Arizona 4 (J.Rojas, Avila, Almonte, Flores). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; Arizona 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dean, Leyba.

DP_Arizona 1 (Avila, Escobar, Avila).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara L,5-14 5 2-3 7 5 4 2 3 103 4.00
J.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 6.41
Brigham 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.76
García 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.89
Ureña 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.95
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake W,3-3 6 2-3 8 3 3 0 4 86 4.67
Ginkel H,7 1 2 1 0 0 1 21 1.74
Bradley S,15-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_J.Smith 2-0, Brigham 1-0, Ureña 1-0, Ginkel 1-0, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Leake (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:55. A_17,731 (48,519).

