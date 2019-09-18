Arizona 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|0
|5
|
|Sierra cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|M.Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|N.Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|J.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ureña p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|2
|5
|
|Almonte rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|J.Rojas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Vargas ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Leyba ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Miami
|020
|100
|010_4
|10
|1
|Arizona
|121
|010
|00x_5
|9
|2
a-grounded out for J.Smith in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Lamb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ureña in the 9th.
E_Díaz (9), Almonte (1), Avila (2). LOB_Miami 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Castro 2 (27), Avila (8). 3B_Díaz (2), Leyba (1). HR_Castro (20), off Leake; Dean (4), off Leake; Almonte (1), off Alcantara; C.Walker (26), off Alcantara. RBIs_Castro (79), Ramirez (47), Dean (16), Alfaro (49), Almonte (2), Leyba 2 (3), Dyson (26), C.Walker (66). SB_Sierra (3). CS_Sierra (3). S_Leake.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Alcantara, Alfaro, M.Rojas, Dean); Arizona 4 (J.Rojas, Avila, Almonte, Flores). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; Arizona 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dean, Leyba.
DP_Arizona 1 (Avila, Escobar, Avila).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara L,5-14
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|4
|2
|3
|103
|4.00
|J.Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Quijada
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.41
|Brigham
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.76
|García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.89
|Ureña
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.95
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake W,3-3
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|86
|4.67
|Ginkel H,7
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.74
|Bradley S,15-18
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_J.Smith 2-0, Brigham 1-0, Ureña 1-0, Ginkel 1-0, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Leake (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:55. A_17,731 (48,519).
