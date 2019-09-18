Arizona 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Sierra cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vargas ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Leyba ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|020
|100
|010
|—
|4
|Arizona
|121
|010
|00x
|—
|5
E_Díaz (9), Almonte (1), Avila (2). DP_Miami 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Miami 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Castro 2 (27), Avila (8). 3B_Díaz (2), Leyba (1). HR_Castro (20), Dean (4), Almonte (1), C.Walker (26). SB_Sierra (3). S_Leake (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,5-14
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|4
|2
|3
|J.Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brigham
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ureña
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leake W,3-3
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Ginkel H,7
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley S,15-18
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ginkel pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Leake (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:55. A_17,731 (48,519).
