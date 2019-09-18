Arizona 5, Miami 4

Miami Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 5 9 5 Sierra cf 5 0 2 0 Almonte rf 3 1 1 1 M.Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 J.Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 N.Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Castro 3b 4 2 3 1 C.Walker 1b 4 2 2 1 Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 3 1 1 0 Lamb 3b 2 1 0 0 Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 Vargas ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Dean lf 4 1 1 1 Leyba ss-2b 4 1 1 2 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 2 0 J.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Dyson cf 4 0 2 1 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 Leake p 2 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Flores 1b 1 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Ureña p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0

Miami 020 100 010 — 4 Arizona 121 010 00x — 5

E_Díaz (9), Almonte (1), Avila (2). DP_Miami 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Miami 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Castro 2 (27), Avila (8). 3B_Díaz (2), Leyba (1). HR_Castro (20), Dean (4), Almonte (1), C.Walker (26). SB_Sierra (3). S_Leake (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Alcantara L,5-14 5 2-3 7 5 4 2 3 J.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Brigham 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 García 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Ureña 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona Leake W,3-3 6 2-3 8 3 3 0 4 Ginkel H,7 1 2 1 0 0 1 Bradley S,15-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ginkel pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Leake (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:55. A_17,731 (48,519).

