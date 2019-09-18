Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 5, Miami 4

September 18, 2019 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 5 9 5
Sierra cf 5 0 2 0 Almonte rf 3 1 1 1
M.Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 J.Rojas lf 4 0 0 0
N.Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Castro 3b 4 2 3 1 C.Walker 1b 4 2 2 1
Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Díaz 2b 3 1 1 0 Lamb 3b 2 1 0 0
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 Vargas ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Dean lf 4 1 1 1 Leyba ss-2b 4 1 1 2
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 2 0
J.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Dyson cf 4 0 2 1
Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 Leake p 2 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Flores 1b 1 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0
Ureña p 0 0 0 0
Prado ph 1 0 0 0
Miami 020 100 010 4
Arizona 121 010 00x 5

E_Díaz (9), Almonte (1), Avila (2). DP_Miami 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Miami 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Castro 2 (27), Avila (8). 3B_Díaz (2), Leyba (1). HR_Castro (20), Dean (4), Almonte (1), C.Walker (26). SB_Sierra (3). S_Leake (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,5-14 5 2-3 7 5 4 2 3
J.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Brigham 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
García 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ureña 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Leake W,3-3 6 2-3 8 3 3 0 4
Ginkel H,7 1 2 1 0 0 1
Bradley S,15-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ginkel pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Leake (Díaz).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:55. A_17,731 (48,519).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year