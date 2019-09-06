Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Arizona Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 34 5 7 5 Marte cf-2b 4 1 3 3 Blandino 2b 1 3 1 0 Flores 2b 5 0 2 1 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Locastro pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0 Rojas lf 5 0 1 2 Votto 1b 3 1 2 0 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 5 1 3 4 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Senzel pr 0 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Aquino rf 5 0 1 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Ray p 2 1 1 0 VanMeter ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Peraza lf 2 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Dyson rf-cf 0 0 0 0 Galvis ss 1 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 O’Grady lf 2 0 0 0

Arizona 001 050 010 — 7 Cincinnati 101 030 000 — 5

DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Flores (15), Walker (23), Escobar (26), C.Kelly (18), Aquino (6). HR_Ahmed (18), Marte (31), Suárez (42). SB_Locastro (14). S_Dyson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Ray 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 8 Crichton 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Andriese H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Chafin H,21 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Ginkel W,2-0 2 0 0 0 2 3 Bradley S,13-16 1 2 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati Mahle L,2-11 4 1-3 6 5 5 2 3 Sims 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 Garrett 1 2 0 0 0 1 Bowman 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Alaniz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Ray, Crichton.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:10. A_19,048 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.