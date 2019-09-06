Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Blandino 2b
|1
|3
|1
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ray p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson rf-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Grady lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|001
|050
|010
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|101
|030
|000
|—
|5
DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Flores (15), Walker (23), Escobar (26), C.Kelly (18), Aquino (6). HR_Ahmed (18), Marte (31), Suárez (42). SB_Locastro (14). S_Dyson (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Andriese H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chafin H,21
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ginkel W,2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bradley S,13-16
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle L,2-11
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Sims
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Garrett
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bowman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lorenzen
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alaniz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Ray, Crichton.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_4:10. A_19,048 (42,319).
