Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

September 6, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Arizona Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 34 5 7 5
Marte cf-2b 4 1 3 3 Blandino 2b 1 3 1 0
Flores 2b 5 0 2 1 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0
Locastro pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0
Rojas lf 5 0 1 2 Votto 1b 3 1 2 0
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 5 1 3 4
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Senzel pr 0 0 0 0
Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Aquino rf 5 0 1 1
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0
Ray p 2 1 1 0 VanMeter ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Peraza lf 2 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Dyson rf-cf 0 0 0 0 Galvis ss 1 0 0 0
Mahle p 1 0 0 0
O’Grady lf 2 0 0 0
Arizona 001 050 010 7
Cincinnati 101 030 000 5

DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Flores (15), Walker (23), Escobar (26), C.Kelly (18), Aquino (6). HR_Ahmed (18), Marte (31), Suárez (42). SB_Locastro (14). S_Dyson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 8
Crichton 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Andriese H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin H,21 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Ginkel W,2-0 2 0 0 0 2 3
Bradley S,13-16 1 2 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Mahle L,2-11 4 1-3 6 5 5 2 3
Sims 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Garrett 1 2 0 0 0 1
Bowman 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Alaniz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Ray, Crichton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:10. A_19,048 (42,319).

