Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

September 6, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 12 7 4 9
Marte cf-2b 4 1 3 3 1 1 .331
Flores 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .321
1-Locastro pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .270
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .264
Rojas lf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .266
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .265
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .260
Ray p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .083
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson rf-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 5 9 13
Blandino 2b 1 3 1 0 3 0 .333
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Votto 1b 3 1 2 0 2 1 .264
Suárez 3b 5 1 3 4 0 2 .268
2-Senzel pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Aquino rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .292
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-VanMeter ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .289
Casali c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Peraza lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Galvis ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .094
O’Grady lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Arizona 001 050 010_7 12 0
Cincinnati 101 030 000_5 7 0

a-struck out for Crichton in the 6th. b-struck out for Bowman in the 7th. c-popped out for Alaniz in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ginkel in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 8th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Flores (15), Walker (23), Escobar (26), C.Kelly (18), Aquino (6). HR_Ahmed (18), off Mahle; Marte (31), off Mahle; Suárez (42), off Crichton. RBIs_Ahmed (78), Marte 3 (88), Rojas 2 (10), Flores (28), Aquino (38), Suárez 4 (92). SB_Locastro (14). S_Dyson.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Jones, Flores, Ahmed, Escobar); Cincinnati 6 (J.Iglesias 2, VanMeter, Barnhart, Casali). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Aquino. GIDP_Flores.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Blandino, Votto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 8 87 4.03
Crichton 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 4.57
Andriese, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.95
Chafin, H, 21 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.01
Ginkel, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 2 3 34 1.56
Bradley, S, 13-16 1 2 0 0 1 1 28 3.90
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, L, 2-11 4 1-3 6 5 5 2 3 92 4.94
Sims 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 33 4.93
Garrett 1 2 0 0 0 1 9 2.79
Bowman 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.81
Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 3.13
Alaniz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.32
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 10.38

Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-1, Chafin 1-0, Ginkel 2-0, Sims 1-1, Garrett 1-0, Bowman 1-0, Alaniz 1-0. WP_Ray, Crichton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:10. A_19,048 (42,319).

