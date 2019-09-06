Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|4
|9
|
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.331
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|1-Locastro pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Rojas lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Ray p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson rf-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|9
|13
|
|Blandino 2b
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.333
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.268
|2-Senzel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Aquino rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-VanMeter ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.289
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Peraza lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Galvis ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|O’Grady lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Arizona
|001
|050
|010_7
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|101
|030
|000_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Crichton in the 6th. b-struck out for Bowman in the 7th. c-popped out for Alaniz in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ginkel in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 8th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Flores (15), Walker (23), Escobar (26), C.Kelly (18), Aquino (6). HR_Ahmed (18), off Mahle; Marte (31), off Mahle; Suárez (42), off Crichton. RBIs_Ahmed (78), Marte 3 (88), Rojas 2 (10), Flores (28), Aquino (38), Suárez 4 (92). SB_Locastro (14). S_Dyson.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Jones, Flores, Ahmed, Escobar); Cincinnati 6 (J.Iglesias 2, VanMeter, Barnhart, Casali). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Aquino. GIDP_Flores.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Blandino, Votto).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|87
|4.03
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|4.57
|Andriese, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.95
|Chafin, H, 21
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.01
|Ginkel, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|34
|1.56
|Bradley, S, 13-16
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.90
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 2-11
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|92
|4.94
|Sims
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|4.93
|Garrett
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.79
|Bowman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.81
|Lorenzen
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.13
|Alaniz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.32
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|10.38
Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-1, Chafin 1-0, Ginkel 2-0, Sims 1-1, Garrett 1-0, Bowman 1-0, Alaniz 1-0. WP_Ray, Crichton.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_4:10. A_19,048 (42,319).
