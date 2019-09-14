Listen Live Sports

Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats NAIA Langston 53-15

September 14, 2019 11:34 pm
 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Skyler Perry threw for three touchdowns and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat NAIA Langston University 53-15 on Saturday night.

Perry had 189 yards passing for the Golden Lions (2-1). Backup Shannon Patrick added 135 yards and a score passing. Taeyler Porter ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

UAPB outgained Langston 434-222 yards.

The Golden Lions scored 27-unanswered points in the first half, starting with short touchdown runs by KeShawn Williams and Porter followed by a 35-yard scoring pass from Perry to Jeremy Brown and Porter’s 5-yard touchdown run with 7:46 left in the second quarter.

After leading 34-6 at halftime, the rout continued in the second half with a pair of touchdown throws from Perry to Harry Ballard III and a short scoring run by Omar Allen for a 53-9 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

RaQuan Washington threw for 59 yards and a touchdown for Langston.

