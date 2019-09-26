Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Astros’ Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th vs Seattle

September 26, 2019 12:38 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning at Seattle.

Mariners rookie Austin Nola hit a single that fell well in front of diving center fielder Jake Marisnick on Wednesday night.

The Astros have already pitched two no-hitters this season. The Mariners have twice been held hitless.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

