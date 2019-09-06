Listen Live Sports

September 6, 2019 10:12 pm
 
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Trenton 4, Reading 3

Thursday, Sept. 5: Trenton 3 Reading 0, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 6: Trenton 12, Reading 2

x-Saturday, Sept. 7: Reading at Trenton, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 8: Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Bowie 2, Harrisburg 1,

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3

Thursday, Sept. 5: Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4, 12 innings

Friday, Sept. 6: Bowie 7, Harrisburg 5

Saturday, Sept. 7: Bowie at Harrisburg, 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 8: Bowie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD 0, TBD 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10: TBD at TBD, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 11: TBD at TBD, TBD

Friday, Sept. 13.:TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 14: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 15: TBD at TBD, TBD

