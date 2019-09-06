Wednesday, Sept. 4: Trenton 4, Reading 3
Thursday, Sept. 5: Trenton 3 Reading 0, 10 innings
Friday, Sept. 6: Trenton 12, Reading 2
x-Saturday, Sept. 7: Reading at Trenton, 6 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 8: Reading at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3
Thursday, Sept. 5: Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4, 12 innings
Friday, Sept. 6: Bowie 7, Harrisburg 5
Saturday, Sept. 7: Bowie at Harrisburg, 3 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 8: Bowie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|TBD 0, TBD 0
Tuesday, Sept. 10: TBD at TBD, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 11: TBD at TBD, TBD
Friday, Sept. 13.:TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 14: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 15: TBD at TBD, TBD
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.