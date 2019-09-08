Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

At A G%)

September 8, 2019 12:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Trenton 4, Reading 3

Thursday, Sept. 5: Trenton 3 Reading 0, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 6: Trenton 12, Reading 2

Bowie 3, Harrisburg 1,

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3

Advertisement

Thursday, Sept. 5: Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4, 12 innings

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Friday, Sept. 6: Bowie 7, Harrisburg 5

Saturday, Sept. 7: Bowie 12, Harrisburg 5

Championship
(Best-of-5)

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Bowie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Bowie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12: Trenton at Bowie, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 13: Trenton at Bowie, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

x-Saturday, Sept. 14: Trenton at Bowie, 6:3

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US