Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

At A G%)

September 13, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Trenton 4, Reading 3

Thursday, Sept. 5: Trenton 3 Reading 0, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 6: Trenton 12, Reading 2

Bowie 3, Harrisburg 1,

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3

Advertisement

Thursday, Sept. 5: Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4, 12 innings

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Friday, Sept. 6: Bowie 7, Harrisburg 5

Saturday, Sept. 7: Bowie 12, Harrisburg 5

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Trenton 3, Bowie 1

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Trenton 6, Bowie 2

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Bowie 7, Trenton 2

Thursday, Sept. 12: Trenton 2, Bowie 1

Friday, Sept. 13: Trenton 5, Bowie 2

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII