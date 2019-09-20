Listen Live Sports

At the 16th try, Bournemouth finally beats Southampton away

September 20, 2019 5:12 pm
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — At the 16th attempt, Bournemouth finally earned a victory at the home of south-coast rival Southampton.

It was sealed with a farcical goal, too.

With Southampton still chasing an equalizer in the final seconds of the lively Premier League game at St. Mary’s stadium on Friday, Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pumped a long ball forward. A defensive mix-up between defender Jan Bednarek and goalkeeper Angus Gunn saw the Southampton players collide and tumble to the ground, allowing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson the simple task of walking the ball into the net.

Nathan Ake’s 10th-minute header and Harry Wilson’s sweeping finish in the 35th gave Bournemouth a 2-0 lead by halftime, with the visitors also having a penalty decision overturned by the video assistant referee because of an offside against Josh King.

Southampton improved after halftime and pulled a goal back through James Ward-Prowse’s 53rd-minute penalty, awarded after Che Adams was brought down by Steve Cook.

Bournemouth resisted late pressure from Southampton before Wilson clinched the win in the fifth minute of injury time, with his fourth goal in three games.

Bournemouth moved onto 10 points, the same number as second-place Manchester City.

 “It is way too early but obviously it’s great to be here,” Ake said of Bournemouth’s current position in the top four.

It was the first game in the sixth round of the Premier League.

Bournemouth had previously drawn six and lost nine of the 15 games played away against Southampton in all competitions.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

