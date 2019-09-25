Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Atlanta Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 10 14 10 Totals 35 2 8 2 Swanson ss 6 2 4 2 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 2 1 2 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 6 2 3 4 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 Duvall lf 5 0 1 1 McBroom rf 4 1 1 0 Cervelli 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Starling cf 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Phillips ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 1 2 1 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 1 1 Riley dh-1b 4 1 1 0 Flowers c 5 1 1 0 Hamilton cf 3 2 0 0

Atlanta 000 023 041 — 10 Kansas City 010 100 000 — 2

LOB_Atlanta 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson 3 (33), Swanson (25), Viloria (7). 3B_Lopez (2). SF_Albies (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Tomlin 3 4 1 1 0 3 Newcomb 1 3 1 1 0 2 O’Day 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson W,9-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Blevins H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Montgomery 4 2-3 5 2 2 3 4 Barnes L,0-3 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 Fillmyer 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hahn 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Staumont 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Zimmer 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31. A_16,931 (37,903).

