Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

September 25, 2019 11:56 pm
 
Atlanta Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 10 14 10 Totals 35 2 8 2
Swanson ss 6 2 4 2 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 2 1 2 Soler dh 4 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 6 2 3 4 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0
Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0
Duvall lf 5 0 1 1 McBroom rf 4 1 1 0
Cervelli 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Starling cf 2 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Phillips ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 1 2 1
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 1 1
Riley dh-1b 4 1 1 0
Flowers c 5 1 1 0
Hamilton cf 3 2 0 0
Atlanta 000 023 041 10
Kansas City 010 100 000 2

LOB_Atlanta 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson 3 (33), Swanson (25), Viloria (7). 3B_Lopez (2). SF_Albies (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Tomlin 3 4 1 1 0 3
Newcomb 1 3 1 1 0 2
O’Day 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson W,9-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Blevins H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Montgomery 4 2-3 5 2 2 3 4
Barnes L,0-3 2-3 1 3 3 2 2
Fillmyer 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hahn 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Staumont 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Zimmer 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31. A_16,931 (37,903).

