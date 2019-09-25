Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Swanson ss
|6
|2
|4
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|6
|2
|3
|4
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|McBroom rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cervelli 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Riley dh-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flowers c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hamilton cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|023
|041
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Atlanta 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson 3 (33), Swanson (25), Viloria (7). 3B_Lopez (2). SF_Albies (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tomlin
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Newcomb
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson W,9-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Blevins H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Barnes L,0-3
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Fillmyer
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hahn
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:31. A_16,931 (37,903).
