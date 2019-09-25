Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 14 10 7 10 Swanson ss 6 2 4 2 0 0 .249 Albies 2b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .299 Donaldson 3b 6 2 3 4 0 0 .258 Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .290 Duvall lf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .254 Cervelli 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Riley dh-1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .229 Flowers c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .230 Hamilton cf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .211

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 0 14 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .262 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .281 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 McBroom rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .309 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .193 Starling cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215 a-Phillips ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Lopez ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241 Viloria c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .214

Atlanta 000 023 041_10 14 0 Kansas City 010 100 000_2 8 0

a-struck out for Starling in the 6th. b-singled for Blevins in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson 3 (33), Swanson (25), Viloria (7). 3B_Lopez (2). RBIs_Donaldson 4 (93), Markakis (61), Swanson 2 (65), Albies 2 (86), Duvall (18), Viloria (15), Lopez (30). SF_Albies.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Swanson, Markakis, Riley); Kansas City 3 (McBroom, Merrifield 2). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Markakis.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin 3 4 1 1 0 3 52 3.79 Newcomb 1 3 1 1 0 2 16 3.18 O’Day 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.08 Jackson, W, 9-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 18 3.88 Blevins, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.66 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.91 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.34

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 4 2-3 5 2 2 3 4 97 4.64 Barnes, L, 0-3 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 23 8.25 Fillmyer 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 8.06 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.58 Hahn 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 23 13.50 Staumont 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.72 Zimmer 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 11.42

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Fillmyer 3-3, Staumont 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31. A_16,931 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.