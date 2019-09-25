Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|7
|10
|
|Swanson ss
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.299
|Donaldson 3b
|6
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.258
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Duvall lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.254
|Cervelli 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riley dh-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Flowers c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Hamilton cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.211
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|14
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|McBroom rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Starling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|a-Phillips ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Atlanta
|000
|023
|041_10
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|100
|000_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Starling in the 6th. b-singled for Blevins in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson 3 (33), Swanson (25), Viloria (7). 3B_Lopez (2). RBIs_Donaldson 4 (93), Markakis (61), Swanson 2 (65), Albies 2 (86), Duvall (18), Viloria (15), Lopez (30). SF_Albies.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Swanson, Markakis, Riley); Kansas City 3 (McBroom, Merrifield 2). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Markakis.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|52
|3.79
|Newcomb
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.18
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.08
|Jackson, W, 9-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|3.88
|Blevins, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.66
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.91
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.34
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|97
|4.64
|Barnes, L, 0-3
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|23
|8.25
|Fillmyer
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|8.06
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.58
|Hahn
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|13.50
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.72
|Zimmer
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|11.42
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Fillmyer 3-3, Staumont 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:31. A_16,931 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.