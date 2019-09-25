Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

September 25, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 10 14 10 7 10
Swanson ss 6 2 4 2 0 0 .249
Albies 2b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .299
Donaldson 3b 6 2 3 4 0 0 .258
Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .290
Duvall lf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .254
Cervelli 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .333
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riley dh-1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .229
Flowers c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .230
Hamilton cf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .211
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 0 14
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .262
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .281
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
McBroom rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .309
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .193
Starling cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215
a-Phillips ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Lopez ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Viloria c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .214
Atlanta 000 023 041_10 14 0
Kansas City 010 100 000_2 8 0

a-struck out for Starling in the 6th. b-singled for Blevins in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson 3 (33), Swanson (25), Viloria (7). 3B_Lopez (2). RBIs_Donaldson 4 (93), Markakis (61), Swanson 2 (65), Albies 2 (86), Duvall (18), Viloria (15), Lopez (30). SF_Albies.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Swanson, Markakis, Riley); Kansas City 3 (McBroom, Merrifield 2). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Markakis.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tomlin 3 4 1 1 0 3 52 3.79
Newcomb 1 3 1 1 0 2 16 3.18
O’Day 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.08
Jackson, W, 9-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 18 3.88
Blevins, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.66
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.91
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.34
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 4 2-3 5 2 2 3 4 97 4.64
Barnes, L, 0-3 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 23 8.25
Fillmyer 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 8.06
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.58
Hahn 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 23 13.50
Staumont 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.72
Zimmer 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 11.42

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Fillmyer 3-3, Staumont 1-1.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:31. A_16,931 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches