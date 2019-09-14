Atlanta 10, Washington 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|7
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.279
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Markakis lf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Riley ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|c-Flowers ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Swanson ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.253
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.033
|a-Culberson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|b-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ortega rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|e-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|f-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Zimmerman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|g-Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|h-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Read c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Voth p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kendrick 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|423_10
|14
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|2
a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b- for Culberson in the 7th. c-struck out for Hamilton in the 7th. d-doubled for Jackson in the 9th. e-tripled for Soto in the 9th. f-lined out for Cabrera in the 9th. g-lined out for Fedde in the 9th. h-grounded out for Robles in the 9th.
1-ran for McCann in the 7th.
E_Robles (5), Soto (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 6. 2B_Albies 2 (42), Acuña Jr. (20), Riley (11), Rendon (43). 3B_Stevenson (1). RBIs_Markakis 2 (58), Acuña Jr. 2 (97), Albies 2 (81), Riley 2 (48), Swanson (63), Rendon (118). SB_Albies (15). CS_Robles (9), Albies (4). SF_Albies.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Foltynewicz, Joyce, Flowers, Acuña Jr.); Washington 4 (Cabrera, Soto, Rendon, Difo). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 15; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Ortega, Eaton, Soto, Rendon. LIDP_McCann. GIDP_Read.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Washington 1 (Zimmerman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 7-5
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|89
|4.80
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.18
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.86
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.93
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|80
|3.58
|Suero, L, 5-8, BS, 1-6
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|4.64
|Rodney
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|23
|3.62
|Fedde
|2
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|50
|4.68
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Rodney 2-2. IBB_off Voth (Swanson), off Rodney (Freeman). HBP_Jackson (Kendrick). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:29. A_39,664 (41,313).
