Atlanta 10, Washington 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 14 9 7 9 Acuña Jr. cf 6 1 1 2 0 2 .279 Albies 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .296 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .299 Donaldson 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Markakis lf 5 1 4 2 0 0 .293 Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .297 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Riley ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .236 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254 1-Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261 c-Flowers ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Swanson ss 2 2 1 1 3 0 .253 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .033 a-Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 b-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Ortega rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .205

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7 Turner ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .294 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .331 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 e-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .360 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .322 f-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Fedde p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 g-Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Robles cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .252 h-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Read c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Voth p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kendrick 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .330

Atlanta 000 001 423_10 14 0 Washington 100 000 000_1 6 2

a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b- for Culberson in the 7th. c-struck out for Hamilton in the 7th. d-doubled for Jackson in the 9th. e-tripled for Soto in the 9th. f-lined out for Cabrera in the 9th. g-lined out for Fedde in the 9th. h-grounded out for Robles in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 7th.

E_Robles (5), Soto (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 6. 2B_Albies 2 (42), Acuña Jr. (20), Riley (11), Rendon (43). 3B_Stevenson (1). RBIs_Markakis 2 (58), Acuña Jr. 2 (97), Albies 2 (81), Riley 2 (48), Swanson (63), Rendon (118). SB_Albies (15). CS_Robles (9), Albies (4). SF_Albies.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Foltynewicz, Joyce, Flowers, Acuña Jr.); Washington 4 (Cabrera, Soto, Rendon, Difo). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 15; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Ortega, Eaton, Soto, Rendon. LIDP_McCann. GIDP_Read.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Washington 1 (Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 7-5 6 4 1 1 1 5 89 4.80 Newcomb 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.18 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.86 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.93

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 6 80 3.58 Suero, L, 5-8, BS, 1-6 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 21 4.64 Rodney 1 3 2 2 2 2 23 3.62 Fedde 2 5 5 5 1 1 50 4.68

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Rodney 2-2. IBB_off Voth (Swanson), off Rodney (Freeman). HBP_Jackson (Kendrick). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:29. A_39,664 (41,313).

