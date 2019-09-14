Listen Live Sports

...

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

September 14, 2019 7:45 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 10 14 9 7 9
Acuña Jr. cf 6 1 1 2 0 2 .279
Albies 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .296
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Donaldson 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .264
Markakis lf 5 1 4 2 0 0 .293
Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .297
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Riley ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .236
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254
1-Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261
c-Flowers ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Swanson ss 2 2 1 1 3 0 .253
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .033
a-Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
b-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Ortega rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .205
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7
Turner ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .294
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .331
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295
e-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .360
Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .322
f-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Fedde p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
g-Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Robles cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .252
h-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Read c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Voth p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kendrick 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Atlanta 000 001 423_10 14 0
Washington 100 000 000_1 6 2

a-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b- for Culberson in the 7th. c-struck out for Hamilton in the 7th. d-doubled for Jackson in the 9th. e-tripled for Soto in the 9th. f-lined out for Cabrera in the 9th. g-lined out for Fedde in the 9th. h-grounded out for Robles in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 7th.

E_Robles (5), Soto (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 6. 2B_Albies 2 (42), Acuña Jr. (20), Riley (11), Rendon (43). 3B_Stevenson (1). RBIs_Markakis 2 (58), Acuña Jr. 2 (97), Albies 2 (81), Riley 2 (48), Swanson (63), Rendon (118). SB_Albies (15). CS_Robles (9), Albies (4). SF_Albies.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Foltynewicz, Joyce, Flowers, Acuña Jr.); Washington 4 (Cabrera, Soto, Rendon, Difo). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 15; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Ortega, Eaton, Soto, Rendon. LIDP_McCann. GIDP_Read.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Washington 1 (Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 7-5 6 4 1 1 1 5 89 4.80
Newcomb 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.18
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.86
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.93
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 6 80 3.58
Suero, L, 5-8, BS, 1-6 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 21 4.64
Rodney 1 3 2 2 2 2 23 3.62
Fedde 2 5 5 5 1 1 50 4.68

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Rodney 2-2. IBB_off Voth (Swanson), off Rodney (Freeman). HBP_Jackson (Kendrick). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:29. A_39,664 (41,313).

