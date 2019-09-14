Atlanta 10, Washington 1

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 14 9 Totals 31 1 6 1 Acuña Jr. cf 6 1 1 2 Turner ss 3 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 2 3 2 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 Donaldson 3b 5 1 2 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Markakis lf 5 1 4 2 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 1 1 2 Fedde p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 McCann c 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 2 0 Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Flowers ph-c 2 0 0 0 Read c 3 0 1 0 Swanson ss 2 2 1 1 Voth p 2 0 0 0 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 0 0 0 0 Ortega rf 2 1 1 0

Atlanta 000 001 423 — 10 Washington 100 000 000 — 1

E_Robles (5), Soto (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 6. 2B_Albies 2 (42), Acuña Jr. (20), Riley (11), Rendon (43). 3B_Stevenson (1). SB_Albies (15). SF_Albies (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Foltynewicz W,7-5 6 4 1 1 1 5 Newcomb 1 1 0 0 1 0 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0

Washington Voth 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 6 Suero L,5-8 BS,1-6 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 Rodney 1 3 2 2 2 2 Fedde 2 5 5 5 1 1

HBP_Jackson (Kendrick). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:29. A_39,664 (41,313).

