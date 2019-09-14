Atlanta 10, Washington 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markakis lf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hamilton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Read c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Voth p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|423
|—
|10
|Washington
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Robles (5), Soto (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 6. 2B_Albies 2 (42), Acuña Jr. (20), Riley (11), Rendon (43). 3B_Stevenson (1). SB_Albies (15). SF_Albies (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz W,7-5
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Suero L,5-8 BS,1-6
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Rodney
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Fedde
|2
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
HBP_Jackson (Kendrick). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:29. A_39,664 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.