Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

September 14, 2019 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 14 9 Totals 31 1 6 1
Acuña Jr. cf 6 1 1 2 Turner ss 3 1 0 0
Albies 2b 4 2 3 2 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1
Donaldson 3b 5 1 2 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0
Markakis lf 5 1 4 2 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0
Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0
Riley ph 1 1 1 2 Fedde p 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Barrera ph 1 0 0 0
McCann c 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 2 0
Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Flowers ph-c 2 0 0 0 Read c 3 0 1 0
Swanson ss 2 2 1 1 Voth p 2 0 0 0
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 0 0 0 0
Ortega rf 2 1 1 0
Atlanta 000 001 423 10
Washington 100 000 000 1

E_Robles (5), Soto (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 6. 2B_Albies 2 (42), Acuña Jr. (20), Riley (11), Rendon (43). 3B_Stevenson (1). SB_Albies (15). SF_Albies (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,7-5 6 4 1 1 1 5
Newcomb 1 1 0 0 1 0
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Voth 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 6
Suero L,5-8 BS,1-6 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
Rodney 1 3 2 2 2 2
Fedde 2 5 5 5 1 1

HBP_Jackson (Kendrick). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Bill Welke; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

Advertisement

T_3:29. A_39,664 (41,313).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII