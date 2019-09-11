Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 1 5 1 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 2 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 Harper rf 2 1 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Joyce rf 3 1 1 0 Kingery cf 4 0 0 1 Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Camargo lf 1 0 0 0 Haseley lf 1 0 1 0 Ortega ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 3 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 1 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 0 1 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 300 000 — 3 Philadelphia 000 100 000 — 1

E_Segura (18). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Riley (10). HR_Flowers (11). SB_Harper (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Keuchel W,8-5 6 3 1 1 3 8 Martin H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3 Greene H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0 Melancon S,10-10 1 2 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Eflin L,8-12 3 2-3 3 3 0 3 5 Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Irvin 2 1 0 0 1 2 Morin 1 0 0 0 1 0 Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_Keuchel (Realmuto). WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:31. A_23,243 (43,647).

