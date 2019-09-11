Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ortega ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Rodríguez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Segura (18). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Riley (10). HR_Flowers (11). SB_Harper (12).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,8-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Martin H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Greene H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Melancon S,10-10
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin L,8-12
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Irvin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Morin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vincent
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Keuchel (Realmuto). WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:31. A_23,243 (43,647).
