Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

September 11, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 1 5 1
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 0 2 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 Harper rf 2 1 1 0
Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Joyce rf 3 1 1 0 Kingery cf 4 0 0 1
Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Camargo lf 1 0 0 0 Haseley lf 1 0 1 0
Ortega ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0
Flowers c 4 1 1 3 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0
Keuchel p 2 0 1 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0
Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 0 0
Riley ph 1 0 1 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0
Irvin p 0 0 0 0
Morrison ph 1 0 0 0
Franco 3b 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 300 000 3
Philadelphia 000 100 000 1

E_Segura (18). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Riley (10). HR_Flowers (11). SB_Harper (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Keuchel W,8-5 6 3 1 1 3 8
Martin H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3
Greene H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0
Melancon S,10-10 1 2 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eflin L,8-12 3 2-3 3 3 0 3 5
Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Irvin 2 1 0 0 1 2
Morin 1 0 0 0 1 0
Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_Keuchel (Realmuto). WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:31. A_23,243 (43,647).

