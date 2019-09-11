Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|6
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.282
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Camargo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Ortega ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.235
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.253
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Riley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|4
|11
|
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Haseley lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Rodríguez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|e-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|000_3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Camargo in the 4th. b-singled for Garcia in the 5th. c-lined out for Keuchel in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodríguez in the 7th. e-struck out for Irvin in the 7th. f-doubled for Greene in the 9th. g-lined out for Vincent in the 9th.
1-ran for Joyce in the 8th.
E_Segura (18). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Riley (10). HR_Flowers (11), off Eflin. RBIs_Flowers 3 (34), Kingery (54). SB_Harper (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Acuña Jr., Freeman); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Franco). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 6.
GIDP_Harper.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 8-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|97
|3.35
|Martin, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|5.02
|Greene, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|4.19
|Melancon, S, 10-10
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|5.17
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 8-12
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|95
|4.20
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.21
|Irvin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|6.75
|Morin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.91
|Vincent
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0. IBB_off Vincent (Acuña Jr.). HBP_Keuchel (Realmuto). WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:31. A_23,243 (43,647).
