Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 7 3 6 10 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .282 Albies 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .289 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305 Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .258 Joyce rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .290 1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Camargo lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 a-Ortega ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Flowers c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .235 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .253 Keuchel p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .152 c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Riley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 4 11 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Harper rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .255 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Kingery cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .264 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Haseley lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .279 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210 d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Atlanta 000 300 000_3 7 0 Philadelphia 000 100 000_1 5 1

a-grounded out for Camargo in the 4th. b-singled for Garcia in the 5th. c-lined out for Keuchel in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodríguez in the 7th. e-struck out for Irvin in the 7th. f-doubled for Greene in the 9th. g-lined out for Vincent in the 9th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 8th.

E_Segura (18). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Riley (10). HR_Flowers (11), off Eflin. RBIs_Flowers 3 (34), Kingery (54). SB_Harper (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Acuña Jr., Freeman); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Franco). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

GIDP_Harper.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 8-5 6 3 1 1 3 8 97 3.35 Martin, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 5.02 Greene, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 26 4.19 Melancon, S, 10-10 1 2 0 0 0 0 27 5.17

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 8-12 3 2-3 3 3 0 3 5 95 4.20 Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 6.21 Irvin 2 1 0 0 1 2 25 6.75 Morin 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.91 Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0. IBB_off Vincent (Acuña Jr.). HBP_Keuchel (Realmuto). WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:31. A_23,243 (43,647).

