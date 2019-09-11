Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

September 11, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 6 10
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .282
Albies 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .289
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305
Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .258
Joyce rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .290
1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Camargo lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
a-Ortega ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Flowers c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .235
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .253
Keuchel p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .152
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Riley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 4 11
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Harper rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .255
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Kingery cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .264
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Haseley lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .279
Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210
d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Atlanta 000 300 000_3 7 0
Philadelphia 000 100 000_1 5 1

a-grounded out for Camargo in the 4th. b-singled for Garcia in the 5th. c-lined out for Keuchel in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodríguez in the 7th. e-struck out for Irvin in the 7th. f-doubled for Greene in the 9th. g-lined out for Vincent in the 9th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 8th.

E_Segura (18). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Riley (10). HR_Flowers (11), off Eflin. RBIs_Flowers 3 (34), Kingery (54). SB_Harper (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Acuña Jr., Freeman); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Franco). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

GIDP_Harper.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 8-5 6 3 1 1 3 8 97 3.35
Martin, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 5.02
Greene, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 26 4.19
Melancon, S, 10-10 1 2 0 0 0 0 27 5.17
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 8-12 3 2-3 3 3 0 3 5 95 4.20
Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 6.21
Irvin 2 1 0 0 1 2 25 6.75
Morin 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.91
Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0. IBB_off Vincent (Acuña Jr.). HBP_Keuchel (Realmuto). WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:31. A_23,243 (43,647).

