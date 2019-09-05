Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 6 4 Turner ss 4 1 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 2 2 1 Robles cf 4 1 1 2 Albies 2b 4 2 2 1 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 Soto lf 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 1 1 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Taylor rf 2 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 a-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Elías p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf 2 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Fried p 1 0 0 0 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 1-Hamilton pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Parra rf 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 002 — 2 Atlanta 200 010 01x — 4

DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Washington 3, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (38). HR_Robles (17), Acuña Jr. (37). SB_Acuña Jr. (34), Donaldson (4), Albies (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Strasburg, L, 16-6 6 4 3 3 4 7 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 Elías 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Rodney 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Atlanta Fried, W, 16-4 7 1 0 0 0 9 Greene, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 Melancon 1 2 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:57. A_28,831 (41,149).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.