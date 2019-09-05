Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

September 5, 2019 10:31 pm
 
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 6 4
Turner ss 4 1 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 2 2 1
Robles cf 4 1 1 2 Albies 2b 4 2 2 1
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1
Soto lf 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0
Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 1 1
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0
Taylor rf 2 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
a-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Elías p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf 2 0 0 0
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Fried p 1 0 0 0
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 1-Hamilton pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Parra rf 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 002 2
Atlanta 200 010 01x 4

DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Washington 3, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (38). HR_Robles (17), Acuña Jr. (37). SB_Acuña Jr. (34), Donaldson (4), Albies (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg, L, 16-6 6 4 3 3 4 7
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Elías 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Rodney 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Fried, W, 16-4 7 1 0 0 0 9
Greene, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1
Melancon 1 2 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:57. A_28,831 (41,149).

