Atlanta 4, Washington 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Elías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fried p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|01x
|—
|4
DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Washington 3, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (38). HR_Robles (17), Acuña Jr. (37). SB_Acuña Jr. (34), Donaldson (4), Albies (15).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg, L, 16-6
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elías
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rodney
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried, W, 16-4
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Greene, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:57. A_28,831 (41,149).
