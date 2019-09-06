Atlanta 4, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|b-Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.069
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Parra ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|7
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.262
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Riley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flowers c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.238
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Washington
|000
|000
|030_3
|9
|2
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|20x_4
|7
|0
a-singled for Keuchel in the 6th. b-lined out for Taylor in the 7th. c-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. d-grounded out for Newcomb in the 8th. e-struck out for Rodney in the 9th.
1-ran for Joyce in the 6th.
E_Rendon (9), Suero (1). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Albies (39), Duvall (4). HR_Zimmerman (5), off Jackson; Albies (20), off Corbin; Donaldson (35), off Suero. RBIs_Zimmerman 3 (22), Albies (74), Flowers (31), Donaldson 2 (84). CS_Swanson (5). SF_Flowers.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Kendrick, Gomes); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Swanson). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Zimmerman.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 11-7
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|6
|9
|107
|3.16
|Rainey
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.06
|Suero
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|4.50
|Rodney
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.28
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 7-5
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|94
|3.47
|Martin, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.40
|Jackson
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|3.97
|Newcomb, H, 16
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.23
|Greene, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.63
HBP_Rainey (Flowers).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:20. A_37,181 (41,149).
