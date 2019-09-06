Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

September 6, 2019 10:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 2 8
Turner ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .296
Kendrick 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .328
Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .338
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .296
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .252
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Taylor rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .213
b-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .069
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Parra ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 7 4 7 11
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Albies 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .300
Donaldson 3b 2 1 1 2 2 1 .262
Duvall lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .244
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Riley rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 0 0 0 1 2 0 .238
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .129
a-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280
1-Hamilton pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Washington 000 000 030_3 9 2
Atlanta 001 100 20x_4 7 0

a-singled for Keuchel in the 6th. b-lined out for Taylor in the 7th. c-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. d-grounded out for Newcomb in the 8th. e-struck out for Rodney in the 9th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 6th.

E_Rendon (9), Suero (1). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Albies (39), Duvall (4). HR_Zimmerman (5), off Jackson; Albies (20), off Corbin; Donaldson (35), off Suero. RBIs_Zimmerman 3 (22), Albies (74), Flowers (31), Donaldson 2 (84). CS_Swanson (5). SF_Flowers.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Kendrick, Gomes); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Swanson). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Zimmerman.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 11-7 5 3 2 1 6 9 107 3.16
Rainey 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 4.06
Suero 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 22 4.50
Rodney 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.28
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 7-5 6 6 0 0 2 3 94 3.47
Martin, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.40
Jackson 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 19 3.97
Newcomb, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.23
Greene, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.63

HBP_Rainey (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:20. A_37,181 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'