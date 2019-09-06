Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 2 8 Turner ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Kendrick 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .328 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .338 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .296 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .252 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Taylor rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .213 b-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .069 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Parra ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 7 4 7 11 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Albies 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .300 Donaldson 3b 2 1 1 2 2 1 .262 Duvall lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .244 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Riley rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flowers c 0 0 0 1 2 0 .238 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .129 a-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280 1-Hamilton pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300

Washington 000 000 030_3 9 2 Atlanta 001 100 20x_4 7 0

a-singled for Keuchel in the 6th. b-lined out for Taylor in the 7th. c-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. d-grounded out for Newcomb in the 8th. e-struck out for Rodney in the 9th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 6th.

E_Rendon (9), Suero (1). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Albies (39), Duvall (4). HR_Zimmerman (5), off Jackson; Albies (20), off Corbin; Donaldson (35), off Suero. RBIs_Zimmerman 3 (22), Albies (74), Flowers (31), Donaldson 2 (84). CS_Swanson (5). SF_Flowers.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Kendrick, Gomes); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Swanson). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Zimmerman.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 11-7 5 3 2 1 6 9 107 3.16 Rainey 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 4.06 Suero 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 22 4.50 Rodney 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.28

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 7-5 6 6 0 0 2 3 94 3.47 Martin, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.40 Jackson 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 19 3.97 Newcomb, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.23 Greene, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.63

HBP_Rainey (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:20. A_37,181 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.