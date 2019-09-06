Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 28 4 7 4 Turner ss 5 0 2 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 0 1 0 Kendrick 2b 4 1 2 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 1 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 2 1 1 2 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 3 Duvall lf 3 1 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Riley rf 3 0 0 0 Taylor rf 2 0 1 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 0 0 0 1 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 Parra ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Hamilton pr-cf 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 030 — 3 Atlanta 001 100 20x — 4

E_Rendon (9), Suero (1). DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Albies (39), Duvall (4). HR_Zimmerman (5), Albies (20), Donaldson (35). SF_Flowers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin L,11-7 5 3 2 1 6 9 Rainey 1 2 0 0 0 0 Suero 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Rodney 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Atlanta Keuchel W,7-5 6 6 0 0 2 3 Martin H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Newcomb H,16 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Greene S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Rainey (Flowers).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:20. A_37,181 (41,149).

