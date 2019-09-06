Atlanta 4, Washington 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hamilton pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|20x
|—
|4
E_Rendon (9), Suero (1). DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Albies (39), Duvall (4). HR_Zimmerman (5), Albies (20), Donaldson (35). SF_Flowers (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,11-7
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|6
|9
|Rainey
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rodney
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,7-5
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Martin H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Newcomb H,16
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Rainey (Flowers).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:20. A_37,181 (41,149).
