Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 29 5 6 5 García rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 3 2 0 0 Anderson ss 3 0 2 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 2 3 5 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 J.McCann c 4 0 0 0 B.McCann c 3 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Bummer p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 3 1 0 0 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 2 1 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Giolito p 2 0 1 2 Camargo ph 1 1 1 0 Skole ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Marshall p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Goins rf 1 0 0 0 Hechavarría ph 1 0 1 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0

Chicago 020 000 100 — 3 Atlanta 200 002 01x — 5

DP_Chicago 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Atlanta 2. 2B_Anderson (26), Camargo (11). HR_Freeman 2 (38). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (33).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito L,14-8 6 4 4 4 1 7 Marshall 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Bummer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Atlanta Teheran W,9-8 6 3 2 2 4 5 Jackson H,8 1 2 1 1 1 2 Greene H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon S,7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

Advertisement

T_3:08. A_41,397 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.