Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|
|García rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bummer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giolito p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Skole ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marshall p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goins rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|200
|002
|01x
|—
|5
DP_Chicago 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Atlanta 2. 2B_Anderson (26), Camargo (11). HR_Freeman 2 (38). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (33).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,14-8
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Marshall
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bummer
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran W,9-8
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Jackson H,8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Greene H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon S,7-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:08. A_41,397 (41,149).
