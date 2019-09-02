Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

September 2, 2019 1:46 am
 
Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 29 5 6 5
García rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 3 2 0 0
Anderson ss 3 0 2 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 2 3 5
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0
J.McCann c 4 0 0 0 B.McCann c 3 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Bummer p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0
Sánchez 2b 3 1 0 0 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0
Engel cf 2 2 1 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0
Giolito p 2 0 1 2 Camargo ph 1 1 1 0
Skole ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Marshall p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Goins rf 1 0 0 0 Hechavarría ph 1 0 1 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Chicago 020 000 100 3
Atlanta 200 002 01x 5

DP_Chicago 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Atlanta 2. 2B_Anderson (26), Camargo (11). HR_Freeman 2 (38). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (33).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito L,14-8 6 4 4 4 1 7
Marshall 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Bummer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Teheran W,9-8 6 3 2 2 4 5
Jackson H,8 1 2 1 1 1 2
Greene H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon S,7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:08. A_41,397 (41,149).

