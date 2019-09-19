Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

September 19, 2019 3:32 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernández 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .285
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .236
Miller lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Segura ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .283
1-Franco pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
d-Morrison ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
2-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .157
Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Kingery 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263
Nola p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .123
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuña Jr. cf 3 2 1 2 1 2 .279
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .299
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Hechavarría ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .239
Ortega rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .205
Flowers c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .230
Soroka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
a-Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .299
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .389
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 021 010_4 11 0
Atlanta 002 021 00x_5 9 0

a-singled for Soroka in the 5th. b-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Vincent in the 7th. d-singled for Franco in the 8th. e-struck out for Morin in the 9th.

1-ran for Segura in the 6th. 2-ran for Morrison in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Haseley (12), Harper (33). 3B_Kingery (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (40), off Nola; Riley (18), off Nola. RBIs_Haseley (22), Hernández (67), Segura (59), Kingery (55), Acuña Jr. 2 (99), Freeman 2 (119), Riley (49). SF_Kingery. S_Soroka.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Haseley); Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 11; Atlanta 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Miller, Albies. GIDP_Bruce, Ortega.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernández, Kingery, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Hechavarría, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 12-6 5 9 5 5 2 4 79 3.75
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.13
Morin 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 4.68
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, W, 13-4 5 5 2 2 0 5 88 2.60
Jackson, H, 9 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.88
Martin, H, 6 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.41
Greene, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 4.22
Melancon, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.86

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-0. HBP_Greene (Hoskins). WP_Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:10. A_33,223 (41,149).

