Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernández 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .285 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .236 Miller lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Segura ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .283 1-Franco pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 d-Morrison ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240 2-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .157 Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Kingery 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .258 Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Nola p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .123 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. cf 3 2 1 2 1 2 .279 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .299 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Hechavarría ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .239 Ortega rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .205 Flowers c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .230 Soroka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080 a-Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .299 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .389 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia 000 021 010_4 11 0 Atlanta 002 021 00x_5 9 0

a-singled for Soroka in the 5th. b-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Vincent in the 7th. d-singled for Franco in the 8th. e-struck out for Morin in the 9th.

1-ran for Segura in the 6th. 2-ran for Morrison in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Haseley (12), Harper (33). 3B_Kingery (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (40), off Nola; Riley (18), off Nola. RBIs_Haseley (22), Hernández (67), Segura (59), Kingery (55), Acuña Jr. 2 (99), Freeman 2 (119), Riley (49). SF_Kingery. S_Soroka.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Haseley); Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 11; Atlanta 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Miller, Albies. GIDP_Bruce, Ortega.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernández, Kingery, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Hechavarría, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 12-6 5 9 5 5 2 4 79 3.75 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.13 Morin 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 4.68

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, W, 13-4 5 5 2 2 0 5 88 2.60 Jackson, H, 9 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.88 Martin, H, 6 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.41 Greene, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 4.22 Melancon, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.86

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-0. HBP_Greene (Hoskins). WP_Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:10. A_33,223 (41,149).

