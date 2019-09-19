Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|1-Franco pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|d-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|2-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Rodríguez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Kingery 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Nola p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.279
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hechavarría ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Soroka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.389
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|000
|021
|010_4
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|021
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-singled for Soroka in the 5th. b-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Vincent in the 7th. d-singled for Franco in the 8th. e-struck out for Morin in the 9th.
1-ran for Segura in the 6th. 2-ran for Morrison in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Haseley (12), Harper (33). 3B_Kingery (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (40), off Nola; Riley (18), off Nola. RBIs_Haseley (22), Hernández (67), Segura (59), Kingery (55), Acuña Jr. 2 (99), Freeman 2 (119), Riley (49). SF_Kingery. S_Soroka.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Haseley); Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 11; Atlanta 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Miller, Albies. GIDP_Bruce, Ortega.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernández, Kingery, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Hechavarría, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 12-6
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|79
|3.75
|Vincent
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.13
|Morin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|4.68
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, W, 13-4
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|88
|2.60
|Jackson, H, 9
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.88
|Martin, H, 6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.41
|Greene, H, 10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|4.22
|Melancon, S, 11-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.86
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-0. HBP_Greene (Hoskins). WP_Soroka.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:10. A_33,223 (41,149).
