Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

September 19, 2019 3:32 pm
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernández 2b 5 0 3 1 Acuña Jr. cf 3 2 1 2
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 2
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0
Miller lf 4 0 1 0 Hechavarría ss 4 0 1 0
Segura ss 3 0 1 1 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1
Franco pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Ortega rf 3 0 1 0
Morrison ph 1 0 1 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 0
Williams pr 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 1 1 0
Kingery 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0
Nola p 2 0 1 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Morin p 0 0 0 0
Pirela ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 021 010 4
Atlanta 002 021 00x 5

DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Haseley (12), Harper (33). 3B_Kingery (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (40), Riley (18). SF_Kingery (2). S_Soroka (7).

Philadelphia
Nola L,12-6 5 9 5 5 2 4
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 2
Morin 2 0 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Soroka W,13-4 5 5 2 2 0 5
Jackson H,9 1 2 1 1 0 1
Martin H,6 1 2 0 0 0 1
Greene H,10 1 2 1 1 0 0
Melancon S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Greene (Hoskins). WP_Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:10. A_33,223 (41,149).

