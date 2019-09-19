Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hechavarría ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Franco pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Morrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soroka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kingery 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|021
|010
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|002
|021
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Haseley (12), Harper (33). 3B_Kingery (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (40), Riley (18). SF_Kingery (2). S_Soroka (7).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,12-6
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Vincent
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Soroka W,13-4
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Jackson H,9
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martin H,6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene H,10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Melancon S,11-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Greene (Hoskins). WP_Soroka.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:10. A_33,223 (41,149).
