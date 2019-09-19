Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Hernández 2b 5 0 3 1 Acuña Jr. cf 3 2 1 2 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 2 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Miller lf 4 0 1 0 Hechavarría ss 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 3 0 1 1 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 Franco pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Ortega rf 3 0 1 0 Morrison ph 1 0 1 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 0 Williams pr 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 Kingery 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 1 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 Pirela ph 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 021 010 — 4 Atlanta 002 021 00x — 5

DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Haseley (12), Harper (33). 3B_Kingery (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (40), Riley (18). SF_Kingery (2). S_Soroka (7).

Philadelphia Nola L,12-6 5 9 5 5 2 4 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 2 Morin 2 0 0 0 1 1

Atlanta Soroka W,13-4 5 5 2 2 0 5 Jackson H,9 1 2 1 1 0 1 Martin H,6 1 2 0 0 0 1 Greene H,10 1 2 1 1 0 0 Melancon S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Greene (Hoskins). WP_Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:10. A_33,223 (41,149).

