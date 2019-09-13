Atlanta 5, Washington 0

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markakis lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|210
|110
|—
|5
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, Washington 5. 2B_Markakis (23), Swanson (24), Ortega (3), Eaton (24), Robles (31), Soto (29). HR_Albies (23). SF_Markakis (6).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Soroka W,12-4
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer L,10-6
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Rainey
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strickland
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:16. A_39,730 (41,313).
