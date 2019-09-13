Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlanta 5, Washington 0

September 13, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 29 0 3 0
Acuña Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 1 3 1 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0
Culberson 1b 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 2 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 0 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0
Markakis lf 4 1 2 1 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0
Joyce rf 3 2 2 1 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Scherzer p 1 0 0 0
Flowers c 5 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 1 1 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Soroka p 2 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 1 0 0 0
Ortega ph-rf 1 0 1 1
Atlanta 000 210 110 5
Washington 000 000 000 0

DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 11, Washington 5. 2B_Markakis (23), Swanson (24), Ortega (3), Eaton (24), Robles (31), Soto (29). HR_Albies (23). SF_Markakis (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka W,12-4 6 1 0 0 3 4
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0
Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Scherzer L,10-6 5 7 3 3 2 6
Rainey 2 2 1 1 1 2
Strickland 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:16. A_39,730 (41,313).

