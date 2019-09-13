Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

September 13, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 5 5 11
Acuña Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .280
Albies 2b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .293
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Culberson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .263
Markakis lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Joyce rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .295
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Swanson ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .252
Soroka p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .080
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ortega ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .197
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 3 6
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .332
Soto lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .297
Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kendrick 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Atlanta 000 210 110_5 12 0
Washington 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-struck out for Scherzer in the 5th. b-doubled for Martin in the 8th. c-popped out for Greene in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 11, Washington 5. 2B_Markakis (23), Swanson (24), Ortega (3), Eaton (24), Robles (31), Soto (29). HR_Albies (23), off Rainey. RBIs_Joyce (22), Swanson (62), Markakis (56), Albies (79), Ortega (8). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Soroka 2, Joyce, Culberson, Flowers); Washington 5 (Robles, Zimmerman, Turner, Cabrera). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 12; Washington 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Markakis, Zimmerman, Cabrera, Kendrick. GIDP_Markakis, Zimmerman.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka W,12-4 6 1 0 0 3 4 94 2.57
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.70
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.98
Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.68
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer L,10-6 5 7 3 3 2 6 99 2.65
Rainey 2 2 1 1 1 2 26 4.61
Strickland 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.60
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 23 4.74

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0. IBB_off Guerra (Albies).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:16. A_39,730 (41,313).

