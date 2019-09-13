Atlanta 5, Washington 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 12 5 5 11 Acuña Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .280 Albies 2b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .293 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Culberson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .263 Markakis lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Joyce rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .295 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flowers c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Swanson ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .252 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .080 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ortega ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .197

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 3 6 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .332 Soto lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .297 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kendrick 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .330

Atlanta 000 210 110_5 12 0 Washington 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-struck out for Scherzer in the 5th. b-doubled for Martin in the 8th. c-popped out for Greene in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 11, Washington 5. 2B_Markakis (23), Swanson (24), Ortega (3), Eaton (24), Robles (31), Soto (29). HR_Albies (23), off Rainey. RBIs_Joyce (22), Swanson (62), Markakis (56), Albies (79), Ortega (8). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Soroka 2, Joyce, Culberson, Flowers); Washington 5 (Robles, Zimmerman, Turner, Cabrera). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 12; Washington 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Markakis, Zimmerman, Cabrera, Kendrick. GIDP_Markakis, Zimmerman.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka W,12-4 6 1 0 0 3 4 94 2.57 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.70 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.98 Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.68

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer L,10-6 5 7 3 3 2 6 99 2.65 Rainey 2 2 1 1 1 2 26 4.61 Strickland 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.60 Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 23 4.74

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0. IBB_off Guerra (Albies).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:16. A_39,730 (41,313).

