Atlanta 5, Washington 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|5
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Culberson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Markakis lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Joyce rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flowers c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.080
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ortega ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kendrick 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Atlanta
|000
|210
|110_5
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Scherzer in the 5th. b-doubled for Martin in the 8th. c-popped out for Greene in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 11, Washington 5. 2B_Markakis (23), Swanson (24), Ortega (3), Eaton (24), Robles (31), Soto (29). HR_Albies (23), off Rainey. RBIs_Joyce (22), Swanson (62), Markakis (56), Albies (79), Ortega (8). SF_Markakis.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Soroka 2, Joyce, Culberson, Flowers); Washington 5 (Robles, Zimmerman, Turner, Cabrera). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 12; Washington 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Flowers, Markakis, Zimmerman, Cabrera, Kendrick. GIDP_Markakis, Zimmerman.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka W,12-4
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|94
|2.57
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.70
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.98
|Blevins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.68
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer L,10-6
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|99
|2.65
|Rainey
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|4.61
|Strickland
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.60
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|4.74
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0. IBB_off Guerra (Albies).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:16. A_39,730 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.