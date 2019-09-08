Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 4 5 3 Totals 28 5 6 5 Turner ss 4 1 3 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 Soto lf 2 0 1 2 Donaldson 3b 3 2 1 1 Cabrera 2b 3 1 1 1 McCann c 4 1 1 2 Read c 0 0 0 0 Joyce rf 2 1 2 1 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 Riley lf 2 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Hechavarría ss 2 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Voth p 1 0 0 0 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 Barrett p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Ortega ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 010 120 — 4 Atlanta 100 103 00x — 5

DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Turner 2 (30), Soto (28). HR_Cabrera (4), Albies (21), Donaldson (36), McCann (11), Joyce (6). SB_Ortega (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Voth L,1-1 4 3 2 2 2 6 Barrett 1 0 0 0 1 1 Strickland 1 3 3 3 1 0 Rainey 1 0 0 0 2 1 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Teheran W,10-8 6 3 1 1 1 8 O’Day 0 0 1 1 1 0 Newcomb 2-3 0 0 0 3 0 Tomlin H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Greene H,8 1 2 2 2 0 0 Melancon S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 2

O’Day pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Greene (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:29. A_40,467 (41,149).

