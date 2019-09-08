Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

September 8, 2019 12:02 am
 
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 4 5 3 Totals 28 5 6 5
Turner ss 4 1 3 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Eaton rf 3 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0
Soto lf 2 0 1 2 Donaldson 3b 3 2 1 1
Cabrera 2b 3 1 1 1 McCann c 4 1 1 2
Read c 0 0 0 0 Joyce rf 2 1 2 1
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 Riley lf 2 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Hechavarría ss 2 0 0 0
Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0
Voth p 1 0 0 0 O’Day p 0 0 0 0
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Ortega ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Suzuki c 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Dozier 2b 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 010 120 4
Atlanta 100 103 00x 5

DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Turner 2 (30), Soto (28). HR_Cabrera (4), Albies (21), Donaldson (36), McCann (11), Joyce (6). SB_Ortega (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Voth L,1-1 4 3 2 2 2 6
Barrett 1 0 0 0 1 1
Strickland 1 3 3 3 1 0
Rainey 1 0 0 0 2 1
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Teheran W,10-8 6 3 1 1 1 8
O’Day 0 0 1 1 1 0
Newcomb 2-3 0 0 0 3 0
Tomlin H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene H,8 1 2 2 2 0 0
Melancon S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 2

O’Day pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Greene (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:29. A_40,467 (41,149).

