Atlanta 5, Washington 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Read c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dozier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|010
|120
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|100
|103
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Turner 2 (30), Soto (28). HR_Cabrera (4), Albies (21), Donaldson (36), McCann (11), Joyce (6). SB_Ortega (3).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth L,1-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Barrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran W,10-8
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|O’Day
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Newcomb
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Tomlin H,7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene H,8
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Melancon S,9-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
O’Day pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Greene (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:29. A_40,467 (41,149).
