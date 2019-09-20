Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Pillar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Menez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Franco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Beede p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.108
|Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.281
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Markakis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Ortega rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|022
|00x_6
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Franco in the 9th.
E_Swanson (10). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Yastrzemski (19), Acuña Jr. (22). HR_Acuña Jr. (41), off Beede; McCann (12), off Beede. RBIs_Freeman (120), Albies (82), Acuña Jr. 2 (101), McCann 2 (45). SF_Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Vogt, Dickerson); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Swanson). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Belt, Shaw. GIDP_Freeman.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubon, Longoria, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, L, 5-10
|6
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|89
|5.23
|B.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Menez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|5.74
|Franco
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.75
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 8-5
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|95
|4.46
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.82
Inherited runners-scored_Franco 2-0. WP_Menez(2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:21. A_37,419 (41,149).
