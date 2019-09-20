Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski rf-cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .272 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Pillar cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .266 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Menez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Franco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Dubon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .108 Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. cf 2 3 2 2 2 0 .281 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .298 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Markakis lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .301 Ortega rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203 McCann c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .252 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Foltynewicz p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .061 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Francisco 000 000 000_0 4 0 Atlanta 101 022 00x_6 7 1

a-grounded out for Franco in the 9th.

E_Swanson (10). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Yastrzemski (19), Acuña Jr. (22). HR_Acuña Jr. (41), off Beede; McCann (12), off Beede. RBIs_Freeman (120), Albies (82), Acuña Jr. 2 (101), McCann 2 (45). SF_Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Vogt, Dickerson); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Swanson). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Belt, Shaw. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubon, Longoria, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede, L, 5-10 6 7 6 6 2 5 89 5.23 B.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00 Menez 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 5.74 Franco 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.75

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 8-5 8 3 0 0 1 7 95 4.46 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.82

Inherited runners-scored_Franco 2-0. WP_Menez(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:21. A_37,419 (41,149).

