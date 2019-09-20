Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

September 20, 2019 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yastrzemski rf-cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .272
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Pillar cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .266
B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Menez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Franco p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Dubon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .108
Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuña Jr. cf 2 3 2 2 2 0 .281
Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .298
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Markakis lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .301
Ortega rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
McCann c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .252
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Foltynewicz p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .061
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 4 0
Atlanta 101 022 00x_6 7 1

a-grounded out for Franco in the 9th.

E_Swanson (10). LOB_San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Yastrzemski (19), Acuña Jr. (22). HR_Acuña Jr. (41), off Beede; McCann (12), off Beede. RBIs_Freeman (120), Albies (82), Acuña Jr. 2 (101), McCann 2 (45). SF_Freeman.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Vogt, Dickerson); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Swanson). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Belt, Shaw. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubon, Longoria, Belt).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede, L, 5-10 6 7 6 6 2 5 89 5.23
B.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00
Menez 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 5.74
Franco 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.75
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 8-5 8 3 0 0 1 7 95 4.46
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.82

Inherited runners-scored_Franco 2-0. WP_Menez(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:21. A_37,419 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off