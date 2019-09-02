Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|6
|4
|4
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Waguespack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fisher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boshers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|120
|000
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|202
|000
|02x
|—
|6
E_Drury (3), Tepera (1), Bichette (5). DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Biggio (13). HR_Grichuk (24), Tellez (16), Donaldson (34), Camargo (6). SB_Albies (14), Ortega (2). SF_Grichuk (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Waguespack L,4-3
|4
|
|1
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Adam
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boshers
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Soroka W,11-3
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Tomlin H,6
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon S,8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:52. A_28,987 (41,149).
