The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

September 2, 2019 5:12 pm
 
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 29 6 4 4
Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 2 2 0 0
Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 3 1 2
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0
McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Camargo ph 1 1 1 2
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Waguespack p 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 2 0
Tellez ph 1 1 1 1 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0
Adam p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0
Fisher ph 1 0 0 0 Soroka p 2 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Boshers p 0 0 0 0 Culberson ph 1 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 120 000 3
Atlanta 202 000 02x 6

E_Drury (3), Tepera (1), Bichette (5). DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Biggio (13). HR_Grichuk (24), Tellez (16), Donaldson (34), Camargo (6). SB_Albies (14), Ortega (2). SF_Grichuk (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Waguespack L,4-3 4 1 4 2 5 4
Adam 2 1 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 3
Boshers 1 2 2 1 0 2
Atlanta
Soroka W,11-3 5 5 3 3 2 6
Tomlin H,6 2 0 0 0 0 2
Greene H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:52. A_28,987 (41,149).

