Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.213
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Waguespack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Fisher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boshers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|4
|4
|6
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Albies 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.287
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Toronto
|000
|120
|000_3
|5
|3
|Atlanta
|202
|000
|02x_6
|4
|0
a-homered for Waguespack in the 5th. b-grounded out for Adam in the 7th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 7th. d-homered for Greene in the 8th.
E_Drury (3), Tepera (1), Bichette (5). LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Biggio (13). HR_Grichuk (24), off Soroka; Tellez (16), off Soroka; Donaldson (34), off Waguespack; Camargo (6), off Boshers. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (62), Tellez (44), Donaldson 2 (79), Camargo 2 (31). SB_Albies (14), Ortega (2). SF_Grichuk.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Smoak 2); Atlanta 2 (Cervelli, Albies). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Biggio, Freeman. GIDP_Cervelli.
DP_Toronto 1 (Adam, Biggio, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waguespack, L, 4-3
|4
|
|1
|4
|2
|5
|4
|87
|3.97
|Adam
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.05
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|6.00
|Boshers
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|23
|5.40
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, W, 11-3
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|89
|2.53
|Tomlin, H, 6
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.93
|Greene, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.11
|Melancon, S, 8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|4.97
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:52. A_28,987 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.