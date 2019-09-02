Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 2 12 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .329 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .234 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .213 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Waguespack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Tellez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .220 Adam p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Fisher ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boshers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 6 4 4 6 10 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Albies 2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .287 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Donaldson 3b 3 3 1 2 1 1 .260 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Camargo ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .229 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .500 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Toronto 000 120 000_3 5 3 Atlanta 202 000 02x_6 4 0

a-homered for Waguespack in the 5th. b-grounded out for Adam in the 7th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 7th. d-homered for Greene in the 8th.

E_Drury (3), Tepera (1), Bichette (5). LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Biggio (13). HR_Grichuk (24), off Soroka; Tellez (16), off Soroka; Donaldson (34), off Waguespack; Camargo (6), off Boshers. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (62), Tellez (44), Donaldson 2 (79), Camargo 2 (31). SB_Albies (14), Ortega (2). SF_Grichuk.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Smoak 2); Atlanta 2 (Cervelli, Albies). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Biggio, Freeman. GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_Toronto 1 (Adam, Biggio, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waguespack, L, 4-3 4 1 4 2 5 4 87 3.97 Adam 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 4.05 Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 6.00 Boshers 1 2 2 1 0 2 23 5.40

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, W, 11-3 5 5 3 3 2 6 89 2.53 Tomlin, H, 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 3.93 Greene, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.11 Melancon, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.97

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:52. A_28,987 (41,149).

