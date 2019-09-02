Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

September 2, 2019 5:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 2 12
Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .329
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .234
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .213
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Waguespack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Tellez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Adam p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Fisher ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boshers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 6 4 4 6 10
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Albies 2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .287
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Donaldson 3b 3 3 1 2 1 1 .260
Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .287
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Camargo ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .229
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260
Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .500
Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .087
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Toronto 000 120 000_3 5 3
Atlanta 202 000 02x_6 4 0

a-homered for Waguespack in the 5th. b-grounded out for Adam in the 7th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 7th. d-homered for Greene in the 8th.

E_Drury (3), Tepera (1), Bichette (5). LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Biggio (13). HR_Grichuk (24), off Soroka; Tellez (16), off Soroka; Donaldson (34), off Waguespack; Camargo (6), off Boshers. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (62), Tellez (44), Donaldson 2 (79), Camargo 2 (31). SB_Albies (14), Ortega (2). SF_Grichuk.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Smoak 2); Atlanta 2 (Cervelli, Albies). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Biggio, Freeman. GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_Toronto 1 (Adam, Biggio, Smoak).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Waguespack, L, 4-3 4 1 4 2 5 4 87 3.97
Adam 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 4.05
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 6.00
Boshers 1 2 2 1 0 2 23 5.40
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, W, 11-3 5 5 3 3 2 6 89 2.53
Tomlin, H, 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 3.93
Greene, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.11
Melancon, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.97

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:52. A_28,987 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations