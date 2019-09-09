Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

September 9, 2019 10:03 pm
 
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 7 8 6 Totals 32 2 5 2
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 3 1 1 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1
Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 5 1 3 1 Harper rf 4 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 3 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Haseley cf 2 0 0 0
McCann c 4 0 0 0 Kingery ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0
Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 1 0
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Pirela ph 1 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 220 000 300 7
Philadelphia 000 010 001 2

DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Freeman (32), Swanson (23). HR_Acuña Jr. (38), Donaldson (37), Dickerson (6), Hernández (10). SB_Swanson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,6-5 7 3 1 1 0 7
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola L,12-5 6 6 4 4 4 7
Pivetta 1 2 3 3 1 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:47. A_25,071 (43,647).

