Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 7 8 6 Totals 32 2 5 2 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 3 1 1 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 3 1 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 3 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0 Kingery ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 1 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 220 000 300 — 7 Philadelphia 000 010 001 — 2

DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Freeman (32), Swanson (23). HR_Acuña Jr. (38), Donaldson (37), Dickerson (6), Hernández (10). SB_Swanson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Foltynewicz W,6-5 7 3 1 1 0 7 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 0

Philadelphia Nola L,12-5 6 6 4 4 4 7 Pivetta 1 2 3 3 1 0 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:47. A_25,071 (43,647).

