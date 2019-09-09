Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|220
|000
|300
|—
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Freeman (32), Swanson (23). HR_Acuña Jr. (38), Donaldson (37), Dickerson (6), Hernández (10). SB_Swanson (8).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz W,6-5
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,12-5
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Pivetta
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:47. A_25,071 (43,647).
