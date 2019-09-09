Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

September 9, 2019 10:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 8 6 6 9
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 3 1 1 2 1 .280
Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .289
Freeman 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .301
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .262
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .255
Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .036
b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 0 8
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .294
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261
c-Kingery ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237
d-Rodríguez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .113
a-Miller ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 220 000 300_7 8 0
Philadelphia 000 010 001_2 5 0

a-singled for Nola in the 6th. b-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. c-grounded out for Haseley in the 8th. d-struck out for Franco in the 8th. e-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Freeman (32), Swanson (23). HR_Acuña Jr. (38), off Nola; Donaldson (37), off Pivetta; Dickerson (6), off Foltynewicz; Hernández (10), off Tomlin. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (94), Albies (76), Freeman (116), Donaldson 3 (88), Dickerson (31), Hernández (61). SB_Swanson (8).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (McCann, Donaldson, Ortega); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Joyce, Ortega. GIDP_Ortega, Joyce.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins; Hernández, Hoskins).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 6-5 7 3 1 1 0 7 101 5.00
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.14
Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 3.98
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 12-5 6 6 4 4 4 7 99 3.70
Pivetta 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 5.52
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 6.47
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.20

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:47. A_25,071 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria