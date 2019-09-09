Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 8 6 6 9 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 3 1 1 2 1 .280 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Freeman 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .301 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .262 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .255 Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .036 b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 0 8 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .294 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261 c-Kingery ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237 d-Rodríguez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .113 a-Miller ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 220 000 300_7 8 0 Philadelphia 000 010 001_2 5 0

a-singled for Nola in the 6th. b-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. c-grounded out for Haseley in the 8th. d-struck out for Franco in the 8th. e-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Freeman (32), Swanson (23). HR_Acuña Jr. (38), off Nola; Donaldson (37), off Pivetta; Dickerson (6), off Foltynewicz; Hernández (10), off Tomlin. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (94), Albies (76), Freeman (116), Donaldson 3 (88), Dickerson (31), Hernández (61). SB_Swanson (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (McCann, Donaldson, Ortega); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Joyce, Ortega. GIDP_Ortega, Joyce.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins; Hernández, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 6-5 7 3 1 1 0 7 101 5.00 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.14 Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 3.98

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 12-5 6 6 4 4 4 7 99 3.70 Pivetta 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 5.52 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 6.47 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.20

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:47. A_25,071 (43,647).

