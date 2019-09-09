Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|6
|6
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.280
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.262
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.036
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|0
|8
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|c-Kingery ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|d-Rodríguez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.113
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|220
|000
|300_7
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|001_2
|5
|0
a-singled for Nola in the 6th. b-struck out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. c-grounded out for Haseley in the 8th. d-struck out for Franco in the 8th. e-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Freeman (32), Swanson (23). HR_Acuña Jr. (38), off Nola; Donaldson (37), off Pivetta; Dickerson (6), off Foltynewicz; Hernández (10), off Tomlin. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (94), Albies (76), Freeman (116), Donaldson 3 (88), Dickerson (31), Hernández (61). SB_Swanson (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (McCann, Donaldson, Ortega); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Joyce, Ortega. GIDP_Ortega, Joyce.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins; Hernández, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 6-5
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|101
|5.00
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.14
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.98
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 12-5
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|7
|99
|3.70
|Pivetta
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|5.52
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|6.47
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.20
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:47. A_25,071 (43,647).
