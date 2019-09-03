Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Toronto Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 31 7 8 7 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 2 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 2 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1 Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 3 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 1 0 0 Fisher lf 3 1 2 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Hernández cf 3 0 1 1 Swanson ss 3 1 0 0 Taylor c 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 3 c-McGuire ph-c 1 0 0 0 Ortega lf 4 0 1 0 Font p 0 0 0 0 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 Zeuch p 1 0 0 0 a-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 b-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 Wilson p 1 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 d-Alford ph 1 0 0 0 e-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Law p 0 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 Mayza p 0 0 0 0 Gaviglio p 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 000 200 — 2 Atlanta 200 020 03x — 7

DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_McKinney (14), Fisher (2), Hernández (16), Freeman (31), Donaldson (30), Flowers (10). 3B_Acuña Jr. (2). HR_Tellez (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Font, L, 1-2 1 4 2 2 0 1 Zeuch 4 3 2 2 2 4 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Law 1 0 1 1 1 2 Mayza 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Gaviglio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Atlanta Foltynewicz, W, 5-5 5 2 0 0 3 2 Wilson 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 Newcomb, H, 15 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1

Law pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Romano (Flowers). WP_Zeuch.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:46. A_25,427 (41,149).

