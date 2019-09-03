Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|c-McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zeuch p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Alford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|e-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gaviglio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|020
|03x
|—
|7
DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_McKinney (14), Fisher (2), Hernández (16), Freeman (31), Donaldson (30), Flowers (10). 3B_Acuña Jr. (2). HR_Tellez (17).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Font, L, 1-2
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Zeuch
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Law
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gaviglio
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz, W, 5-5
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Newcomb, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blevins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Law pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Romano (Flowers). WP_Zeuch.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:46. A_25,427 (41,149).
