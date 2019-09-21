Atlanta United FC 3, San Jose 1

First half_1, Atlanta, Meram, 4, 4th minute; 2, San Jose, Guzan, 1, 27th.
Second half_3, Atlanta, Hyndman, 1 (Nagbe), 90th; 4, Atlanta, Martinez, 4 (Vazquez), 90th+2.
Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Hyndman, Atlanta, 14th; Espinoza, San Jose, 16th; Meram, Atlanta, 24th; Vega, San Jose, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 62nd.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Kathryn Nesbitt, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.
A_43,451.
___
Lineups
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Judson (Andres Rios, 83rd), Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili, Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 55th), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Danny Hoesen, 61st).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel, Emerson Hyndman, Gonzalo Pity Martinez, Eric Remedi (Brandon Vazquez, 65th); Josef Martinez (Mo Adams, 79th), Justin Meram (Hector Villalba, 60th), Darlington Nagbe.
