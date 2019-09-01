|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|27
|22
|.551
|3
|Southern Maryland
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|Lancaster
|21
|29
|.420
|9½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|High Point
|25
|24
|.510
|3
|New Britain
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Somerset
|19
|31
|.380
|9½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
New Britain 10, Lancaster 1
Long Island 7, Somerset 4
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 4 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.