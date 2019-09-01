At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 30 19 .612 — x-Sugar Land 27 22 .551 3 Southern Maryland 24 25 .490 6 Lancaster 21 29 .420 9½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 28 21 .571 — High Point 25 24 .510 3 New Britain 23 26 .469 5 Somerset 19 31 .380 9½

x-First Half Winner

Sunday’s Games

New Britain 10, Lancaster 1

Long Island 7, Somerset 4

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 4 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

