Atlantic League

September 2, 2019 7:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 31 19 .620
x-Sugar Land 28 22 .560 3
Southern Maryland 24 26 .480 7
Lancaster 21 29 .420 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 28 21 .571
High Point 25 25 .500
New Britain 23 26 .469 5
Somerset 19 31 .380

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, ppd.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 4 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

