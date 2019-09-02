Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 2, 2019 10:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 31 19 .620
x-Sugar Land 28 22 .560 3
Southern Maryland 25 26 .490
Lancaster 21 30 .412 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 29 21 .580
High Point 25 26 .490
New Britain 23 26 .469
Somerset 19 31 .380 10

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, ppd.

Southern Maryland 6, High Point 5

Long Island 6, Lancaster 2

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

