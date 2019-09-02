At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 31 19 .620 — x-Sugar Land 28 22 .560 3 Southern Maryland 25 26 .490 6½ Lancaster 21 30 .412 10½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 29 21 .580 — High Point 25 26 .490 4½ New Britain 23 26 .469 5½ Somerset 19 31 .380 10

x-First Half Winner

Monday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, ppd.

Southern Maryland 6, High Point 5

Long Island 6, Lancaster 2

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

