|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|28
|22
|.560
|3
|Southern Maryland
|26
|26
|.500
|6
|Lancaster
|21
|31
|.404
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|High Point
|25
|27
|.481
|5½
|New Britain
|24
|26
|.480
|5½
|Somerset
|19
|32
|.373
|11
___
x-First Half Winner
___
New Britain 7, Somerset 6, 8 innings
Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0
Long Island 6, Lancaster 3
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.