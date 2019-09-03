Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 3, 2019 10:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 31 19 .620
x-Sugar Land 28 22 .560 3
Southern Maryland 26 26 .500 6
Lancaster 21 31 .404 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 30 21 .588
High Point 25 27 .481
New Britain 24 26 .480
Somerset 19 32 .373 11

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain 7, Somerset 6, 8 innings

Somerset at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0

Long Island 6, Lancaster 3

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

