Atlantic League

September 4, 2019 12:12 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 31 20 .608
x-Sugar Land 29 22 .569 2
Southern Maryland 26 26 .500
Lancaster 21 31 .404 10½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 30 21 .588
New Britain 25 26 .490 5
High Point 25 27 .481
Somerset 19 33 .365 11½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain 7, Somerset 6, 8 innings

New Britain 6, Somerset 4, 7 innings

Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0

Long Island 6, Lancaster 3

Sugar Land 4, York 1

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

