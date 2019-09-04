|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Southern Maryland
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|Lancaster
|21
|31
|.404
|10½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|New Britain
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|High Point
|25
|27
|.481
|5½
|Somerset
|19
|33
|.365
|11½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
New Britain 7, Somerset 6, 8 innings
New Britain 6, Somerset 4, 7 innings
Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0
Long Island 6, Lancaster 3
Sugar Land 4, York 1
Southern Maryland at High Point, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
