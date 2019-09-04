At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 31 20 .608 — x-Sugar Land 29 22 .569 2 Southern Maryland 26 26 .500 5½ Lancaster 21 31 .404 10½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 30 21 .588 — New Britain 25 26 .490 5 High Point 25 27 .481 5½ Somerset 19 33 .365 11½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain 7, Somerset 6, 8 innings

New Britain 6, Somerset 4, 7 innings

Advertisement

Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0

Long Island 6, Lancaster 3

Sugar Land 4, York 1

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.