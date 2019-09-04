|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Southern Maryland
|27
|27
|.500
|5½
|Lancaster
|21
|31
|.404
|10½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|New Britain
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|High Point
|26
|28
|.481
|5½
|Somerset
|19
|33
|.365
|11½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 2, 7 innings
Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1, 7 innings
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
